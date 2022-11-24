Read full article on original website
This Is How the U.S. Totally Misjudged the War in Ukraine
The war in Ukraine isn’t going the way Russian President Vladimir Putin expected. And he’s certainly not the only one who was caught by surprise—the U.S. expected a rapid Russian success, with the Kremlin’s tanks inside Kyiv within days.Many U.S. officials from the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House believed Russia would quickly conquer Ukraine when it invaded last February. But Ukraine mounted an effective defense, and the Russian forces have retreated in some areas after ferocious counter-attacks. The outcome of the war hangs by a thread, and the U.S. was simply not expecting to find itself involved in...
Niece of Iran’s supreme leader arrested after call to boycott ‘child-killing regime’
Niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was arrested last week after she called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on a popular unrest caused by the death of a young woman in police custody.In a video statement shared by her brother prior to her arrest, Farideh Moradkhani, a well-known rights activist, asked the leaders of other nations “stop any dealings with this regime”."O free people, be with us and tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime," Ms Moradkhani said in the video. "This regime is not...
