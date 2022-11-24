ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The premed chemistry requirements in the US have long been a means to ‘ thin the herd’ and obviously has absolutely no other relevance to a practitioner (physician-scientists are a different story).

Yes, premed was useless, it was just an expensive hoop to jump through. I've never used organic chemistry to think through proper diagnosis or treatment. It's a waste of time and money. Now NP's and PA's are being used to help with the shortage and there is a big education gap that is scary.

I couldn’t agree more! Now MD’s are being surpassed by NP’s and PA’s who’s requirements and training’s are 1/3 of that of MD’s, scary

