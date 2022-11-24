Read full article on original website
The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD
536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
Scientists Say Tonga Volcanic Eruption From January 2022 May Effect Global Warming
War, extreme weather, climate pollution, and Covid-19 have taken a toll on life as we know it and have done so on a global scale in one form or another. Now, scientists admit that the largest eruption of 2022 may cause a warming effect on an already unstable climate. It's all because of 40 billion gallons of water that were vaporized and shot nearly 35 miles into the air.
Dozens of times drought, ice melt, and storm surge unearthed unusual and unsettling discoveries this year
As the world warms, old sites, ancient artifacts, rare fossils, and even human remains are being unearthed.
World's Biggest 'Artificial Sun' Edges Closer to Reality
Scientists around the world are attempting to develop viable nuclear fusion reactors in the hopes of creating a clean and virtually limitless energy source.
Lightning no longer a mystery, physicist publishes landmark paper revealing clues about phenomenon
Ever wondered why lightning zig-zags? Or how it is connected to the thundercloud ago? You might have tried looking up the many textbooks on the lightning but failed to find a definite and convincing answer. That is, until now. A University of South Australia physicist just published a landmark paper...
Revised Dating of Ice Age Footprints Could Push Back the Date of Human Arrival in North America
Fossilized Human footprints at White Sands.Photo byNational Park Service. When did humans first arrive in North America? Previous research suggests the earliest evidence of human colonization of the Americas was between 14,000 to 16,000 years ago. But new findings challenge this theory.
Human “Plant Blindness” – New Study Identifies Cause and Cure
New research demonstrates that “plant blindness” is caused by urban life and could be cured through wild food foraging. “Plant blindness” is caused by a lack of exposure to nature and could be cured by close contact through activities such as wild food foraging, a study shows.
Red Elderberry vs. Black Elderberry
If you enjoy lovely shrubs with clusters of pretty flowers and berries that can be cooked into a variety of delicious treats, then you may be smitten with red and black elderberry plants. Belonging to the Sambucus genus, these elderberry plants have a long history of culinary and medicinal use...
Suddenly related
You can’t choose kinship. This also applies to a special group of fungi that could not be more different: Whether they grow in native forests, live in the guts of insects or are found in trees in the Amazon. Until now, they were not considered to be related to each other because of their different appearance and their dissimilar life strategies. Yet they have common ancestors, as an international team of scientists from the University of Graz has discovered. They have discovered a great similarity in the genetic information of these fungi and are now rewriting their "family history".
