dakotanewsnow.com
Firefighters tackle garage explosion, fire in Huron Saturday night
HURON, S.D. (KELO) – A fire in Huron temporarily displaced a couple families Saturday night. Authorities say the call came in around 6:24 p.m. with reports of an explosion. The Huron Fire Department confirmed a propane tank exploded inside a garage on the 700 block of Utah Street. Officials say that garage as well as […]
Explosion, fire interrupt Huron neighborhood’s Saturday evening
HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — An explosion Saturday night rocked a Huron neighborhood. Several 911 calls came in just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday of a garage explosion. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a large fire burning in a garage that was spreading to other structures. The Huron Police Department began evacuating nearby homes due to the spreading fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and had the scene cleared about three hours later. Explosions were from propane tanks in garages and some ammunition.
Three arrested following Thanksgiving eve altercation at Florence bar
Three people were arrested following a Thanksgiving eve altercation which included several being stabbed in a Florence bar. Deputies were called to the Sidetrack Lounge on Wednesday night. 26-year old Trevor Murray and 37-year old Leah Knapp began arguing with Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov in the face. Two other males were also stabbed when they attempted to break up the fight. Patrons were eventually able to get the knife away from Murray. While Murray and Knapp were being escorted out of the Sidetrack Lounge, Knapp bit another patron in the arm. The victims sustained superficial, non-life-threatening injuries. The three were arrested on various charges. Murray and Knapp are being held at the Codington County Detention Center. Rislov posted bond.
Three arrests following stabbing incident in Florence
FLORENCE, S.D.(KXLG)- Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls and Cory Rislov were arrested last night after an altercation involving Rislov getting stabbed in the face by Murray with a knife. Deputies were called out to the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence, SD, for a stabbing report. After questioning, the...
