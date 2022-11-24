Three people were arrested following a Thanksgiving eve altercation which included several being stabbed in a Florence bar. Deputies were called to the Sidetrack Lounge on Wednesday night. 26-year old Trevor Murray and 37-year old Leah Knapp began arguing with Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov in the face. Two other males were also stabbed when they attempted to break up the fight. Patrons were eventually able to get the knife away from Murray. While Murray and Knapp were being escorted out of the Sidetrack Lounge, Knapp bit another patron in the arm. The victims sustained superficial, non-life-threatening injuries. The three were arrested on various charges. Murray and Knapp are being held at the Codington County Detention Center. Rislov posted bond.

FLORENCE, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO