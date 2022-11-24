These mf done activated everybody's shadow and now they have the answer thats not really the answer.This is all bad.We don't need lethal robots to police us.
In long lasting civilizations of the past the governments rulers looked at society's failures as their failures.We need more accountability by the rulers and law makers.They allow too much that leafs to the degradation of society with no accountability.
If people commit mistakes, think of all the deaths, that will ensue, when AI, gets authority to kill ...First, let's get allegations straight. Gossip does not equal truth. I have suffered dearly due to people bad talking my character. Next, the "PROFESSIONALS" believe what people say??? The blind leading the blind will make the whole world blind. Please reconsider what is being said about another, unless, you have proof, valid, and not forged proof To community and religious groups that target and persecute people, like MOI. At least, get proof, reliable, admissable in court proof of every allegation, otherwise your committing a felony, regardless. Since, society has not authorized your groups to fraudulently assume the powers of the police, judges, or Congress.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Comments / 25