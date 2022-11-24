Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts breaks Eagles record in win over Packers, Aaron Rodgers leaves game with injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rewrote the franchise record books in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night.
Eagles Stock Market Report: Eagles Rush to Win Over Packers
The Eagles piled up 500 total yards with 363 of them coming on the ground
Rodgers Not Ready To Shut It Down Just Yet
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of Sunday's loss at the Eagles because of injured ribs but hopes to play next week at the Bears.
Seminoles secure final official visit for standout JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock
Big news for Alex Atkins and Florida State coming out of the weekend.
FSU Loses to Nebraska, Goes 0-3 In ESPN Invitational
The sky continues to fall for the Seminoles in 2022.
