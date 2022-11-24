ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

RADDSports Fights Back Against Pasco County’s Default Claim

Mediation is scheduled for Monday. Pasco County is looking to take over the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, but the company that currently runs it, RADDSports, is claiming that Pasco — primarily Florida Sports Coast director Adam Thomas — has used bogus claims to force RADD out or into a reduced role.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
wesleychapelcommunity.com

Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours

WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar

November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
