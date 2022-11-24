Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
Lakeland charter air-travel service expands Plant City fleet
In response to the high demand for its private charter aircraft services, TRYP Air Charter has added another Pilatus PC12 turbo-prop plane to its existing fleet at Plant City Airport. In a news release, Lakeland-based TRYP says the Pilatus PC12 can accommodate up to eight passengers in a luxurious cabin...
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Wesley Chapel’s S-19 Project Approved, Citizen Files Appeal
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An appeal has been filed against the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners to repeal the decision to rezone Seven Oaks Parcel S-19 from Commercial to vertical Mixed-Use – Multi-Family. On January 11, 2022, Stock Development (a.k.a., SD, LLC) asked
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
Recycling company converts old campaign signs into fuel
Hillsborough County code enforcement workers recently held their annual “Signs Off Day.” They scoured the area to collect election and snip signs, which are signs that are illegally posted on public property. In years past, they would immediately head to the landfill, because the polypropylene signs are extremely...
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
Hillsborough County School Board Sued Allegedly Neglecting Asthmatic Child
TAMPA, Fla. -The Frank D. Miles Elementary School located at 317 East 124th Avenue has been accused of ignoring the needs of a child known to suffer from asthma and a lawsuit has been filed against the Hillsborough County School Board. On November 22, 2022,
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
RADDSports Fights Back Against Pasco County’s Default Claim
Mediation is scheduled for Monday. Pasco County is looking to take over the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, but the company that currently runs it, RADDSports, is claiming that Pasco — primarily Florida Sports Coast director Adam Thomas — has used bogus claims to force RADD out or into a reduced role.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
destinationtampabay.com
International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar
The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
stpetecatalyst.com
Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar
November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor files for re-election
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is seeking another term as mayor, announcing plans to file for re-election on Monday.
