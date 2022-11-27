Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals to help brighten your smile

Take a look at the Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals here, and you'll definitely consider upgrading your current device or swapping one for your manual brush. After all, there are some fantastic Cyber Monday discounts on offer at the moment — but be quick because some deals have limited stock, and there are only a handful left in some cases!

Even so, you're spoiled for choice. The Colgate Hum, for example, is an excellent package with a toothbrush, charger, refill head, and carrying case, and it's yours for 64% less right now at Amazon . If you can pay a little more, you can grab the Oral-B Genius X with its 50% discount, making it just $99 at Amazon .

Alongside these great discounts, there are models by Philips to take into account, again with eye-catching deals. But why switch to the best electric toothbrushes ? In short, dentists recommend you change from a manual brush because electric models are better at removing plaque. According to a major Cochrane review, they can remove 20% more plaque and reduce your risk of developing gingivitis by 11%.

Electric toothbrushes often have timers and pressure sensors, too, so you can be sure you're brushing for the right amount of time and not damaging your teeth by pressing hard. In some cases, the toothbrushes will even let you know if you have a decent brushing technique.

Of course, they're not cheaper than a manual brush, but you wouldn't expect them to be. They also need recharging, though less often than you may think. So let's look at the Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals, including Oral-B electric toothbrush deals and Philips electric toothbrush deals . You'll be smiling in no time.

Amazon : Oral-B electric toothbrush deals

Walmart : discounts up to 50% on Oral-B toothbrushes

Target : Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals

hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush in purple| Was $69.99 , Now $25.50 at Amazon

You can save an incredible 63% on Colgate's smart sonic toothbrush in purple. It comes with a two minute smart timer, three brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity. Other colors are also on discount for Black Friday. Check out our full hum by Colgate review . View Deal

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush | Was $329.99 , now $249.94 at Amazon

When it comes to electric toothbrushes, it doesn't get much more advanced than Oral-B's iO9. With seven brushing modes, an AI-powered app, built-in timer and pressure sensors and portable charging case, this is one of the best models you can buy — now $80 cheaper. View Deal

Oral-B iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush | Was $99.99 , Now $59.9 at Amazon

Save 40% on the Oral-B iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush, featuring four brushing modes, a two minute timer, and a pressure sensor that lets you know when you're brushing too hard. It also comes with a spare brush head and a travel case. View Deal

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush | Was $199.99 Now $99.99

This incredible Black Friday deal saves you 50% on the Genius X, bringing it down to under $100. It has no less than six cleaning modes, Bluetooth connectivity and a premium travel case. View Deal

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush in Pink | Was $49.99 , Now $29.99 at Target

Save 50% on the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush. It comes in a stylish pink color, and is equipped with a pressure sensor that lets you know if you're brushing too hard, and a timer that pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth. View Deal

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 | Was $329.99 , Now $269.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a superior clean, this Sonicare electric toothbrush provides up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute for effective teeth cleaning. It also benefits from a USB charging travel case, and no less than five brush modes — all for $60 less than the usual price. View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Electric Toothbrush | Was $169.96 , Now $89.96 at Amazon

Save 47% on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Electric Toothbrush. It comes in three cleaning modes and three intensities to ensure a thorough clean. The 6500 model is also equipped with a pressure sensor that lets you know if you're brushing too hard, and a two minute timer. Includes a spare brush head and a handy travel case. View Deal

Philips Sonicare Dailyclean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2 Count | Was $120.99 , Now $71.99 at Amazon

Get 40% off this two pack of Philips Sonicare Dailyclean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Thanks to the Advanced Sonic Technology, it pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean. Comes with a two minute timer. View Deal

Haven't found what you were looking for? C heck out our tried and tested round-up of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy right now.