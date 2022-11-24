ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Newton plans light-up night festivities

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Bethel Park Historic Society

Downtown West Newton will be the site of the town’s holiday festivities from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday with its Miracle On Main Street and Light Up Night Festival featuring a parade, entertainment, food and more than 40 craft vendors.

The parade along Main Street will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony on South Second Street at 6 p.m.

There will be entertainment at the Center Stage at the corner of South Second and Main streets, starting with the Stage Right Sensations.

Vendor crafts will be on display at the West Newton United Presbyterian Church, 411 E. Main St. and the West Newton Center for Active Adults at 103 E. Main St.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a visit at the Waypoint Youth and Community Center, 115 S. Second St., at 6:30 p.m. The West Newton Library on North Water Street will hold a storytime with Mrs. Claus.

Food trucks will be parked at the festival along South Second Street and there will be food at the West Newton Moose at 102 S. Water St. and at Tumbledown Collectibles, 205 E. Main St. Bloom Brew of West Newton will have a beer tasting room on Main Street.

There will be a soft play area for children under age five on South Second Street and crafts for children.

A gift basket raffle and holiday lottery tree giveaway will be held at the LeGrande Room on South Second Street.

The First United Methodist Church of West Newton at 106 N. Second St., will be taking donations of socks for veterans.

