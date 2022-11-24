ORLANDO, Fla. – After a 73-61 win over Nebraska Friday night, the Memphis Tigers will play in the first game Sunday morning against Stanford at 10 a.m. CT on ESPNU. The Tigers (3-2) and Cardinal (3-3) will meet on the hardwood for only the second time ever in the final matchup of the ESPN Events Invitational. The lone meeting came 22 years ago on Nov. 24, 2000 when No. 5 Stanford won an 83-60 decision.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO