Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Related
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
MSNBC
Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans
The culture wars are being played out in America’s schools, as we’re seeing in Virginia Governor Youngkin’s administration curriculum proposal that reduces the teaching of Black and Indigenous history. Loudoun County NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas and State Senator Jennifer McClellan dig into the curriculum controversy.Nov. 27, 2022.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting to be memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 14 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 14 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
virginiapublicradio.org
State Senator Adam Ebbin to propose new gun control legislation
After two deadly shooting incidents in Virginia, State Senator Louise Lucas is attacking the governor and lieutenant governor for failing to support stronger gun controls in the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Senator Adam Ebbin is drafting legislation he’ll introduce when lawmakers meet in less than two months. Sandy Hausman has that story....
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.1%; new cases up 3%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, care
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day...
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the General Assembly could address.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
sungazette.news
4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame
Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
WTOP
PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
Comments / 0