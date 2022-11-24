ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
VIRGINIA STATE
MSNBC

Controversial Curriculum: Discussing Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s Plans

The culture wars are being played out in America’s schools, as we’re seeing in Virginia Governor Youngkin’s administration curriculum proposal that reduces the teaching of Black and Indigenous history. Loudoun County NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas and State Senator Jennifer McClellan dig into the curriculum controversy.Nov. 27, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

State Senator Adam Ebbin to propose new gun control legislation

After two deadly shooting incidents in Virginia, State Senator Louise Lucas is attacking the governor and lieutenant governor for failing to support stronger gun controls in the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Senator Adam Ebbin is drafting legislation he’ll introduce when lawmakers meet in less than two months. Sandy Hausman has that story....
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

4 inducted into Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame

Four prominent Virginians were inducted Nov. 12 as members of the Class of 2022 of the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction dinner and ceremony was conducted by the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society and hosted by Shannon Airport owner and president Luke Curtas on the Shannon Airport campus in Fredericksburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy