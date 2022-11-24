ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Looking for a quick bite to eat on Thanksgiving? Whether you’re traveling, burned the turkey, or just hungry for some French fries, here are a few fast food joints and restaurants that will still be open on Thanksgiving.

Hours may vary across locations, be sure to call or check online before visiting your nearest restaurant.

Boston Market

Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

Burger King

Some locations will be open. You can check the hours of your nearest Burger King online .

Denny’s

Known for being “always open,” Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving but hours may vary by store, a representative tells Nexstar. Before visiting, check your Dunkin’ location’s hours online or in the mobile app.

IHOP

Though IHOP locations are listed as being open online , you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

McDonald’s

Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living . You can check your location’s hours online .

Popeyes

Some Popeyes locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here .

Red Lobster

Select Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company . Open location and hours can be viewed online.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Some locations will be open for Thanksgiving. You can find your nearest location on Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s website .

Starbucks

Need a little caffeine pick-me-up? You’re in luck – most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your location’s hours online .

Waffle House

Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

