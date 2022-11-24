Helena Bonham Carter opened up about going through menopause at the same time her children — son Billy and daughter Nell — were going through puberty. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, The Crown star said: "I'm post-menopausal now, I think, but there's quite an interesting thing when you have these two moments of change: you're going through the menopause and they're going through puberty," she said. "You're both basically going insane at the same time, so that's an interesting challenge." Billy is now 19 and Nell 14.

4 HOURS AGO