Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
Pusha T Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Commentaries
Pusha T has finally shared his thoughts about Kanye West’s recent anti-semitic controversies. The Los Angeles Times reports that during a conversation with the “Diet Coke” rhymer, he revealed that the last couple of months surrounding Ye has been “very disappointing.” The 45-year-old artist also disclosed information about their close working relationship before admitting how Ye’s actions and choice of hateful language didn’t sit well with him.More from VIBE.comDonald Trump Calls Kanye West A "Seriously Troubled Man" After Mar-a-Lago MeetingAdidas Launches Probe Into Kanye West Sexual Harassment ClaimsKanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Presidential Running Mate “Creatively, Ye has...
Helena Bonham Carter Began Menopause as Her Children Hit Puberty: 'You're Both Basically Going Insane'
Helena Bonham Carter opened up about going through menopause at the same time her children — son Billy and daughter Nell — were going through puberty. In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, The Crown star said: "I'm post-menopausal now, I think, but there's quite an interesting thing when you have these two moments of change: you're going through the menopause and they're going through puberty," she said. "You're both basically going insane at the same time, so that's an interesting challenge." Billy is now 19 and Nell 14.
Will and Kate Are Planning to Channel Princess Diana Vibes During Their Boston Visit
It feels like a fundamental law of physics at this point that the closer Prince William and Kate Middleton are, geographically-speaking, to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the more opposite they become (at least in the eyes of royal media/according to goss from anonymous insiders). Next week, the couples will be in closer proximity than they have been since the Queen's funeral when Will and Kate embark on a three-day trip to the U.S. to, among other things, present the Earthshot Prize in Boston.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Look Cozy Courtside in NYC: 'She Finds Him Charming'
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are taking their romance court-side. The SNL alum, 29, and his girlfriend took in a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both wearing casual attire, Davidson sported a cozy navy blue sweatshirt, while the Gone Girlactress,...
Madonna Shares Rare Photo Featuring Six Children: 'What I’m Thankful For'
Madonna’s Thanksgiving celebration was a family affair! Over the weekend, the 64-year-old singer gave her followers an inside look at her holiday featuring her six children. "What I’m thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed," the "Vogue" singer captioned the photo carousel. Inside the series of pictures, Madonna shared an image of her surrounded by her children, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.
Gay People Who Came Out After Being In Heterosexual Marriages, Tell Us Your Stories
Share your experience.
