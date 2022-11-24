ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA football super fan with cerebral palsy leading the team on the field vs. Georgia Tech

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATHENS, Ga — A UGA football super fan from North Carolina will have the opportunity of a lifetime, as he leads the team on the field versus Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Ethan Ford, an 11th grader who lives with cerebral palsy, was surprised in front of his Mount Pleasant High School classmates at an assembly this week.

The surprise included a custom Georgia football jersey.

Thanks to his peers’ fundraising for months, along with help from the nonprofit Dream on 3, Ethan was able to get this opportunity.

“This was such a great experience,” said Perry Ford, Ethan’s grandfather, who was in attendance at the rally. “He is gonna experience something we could never provide for him.”

Ethan will lead the Bulldogs on as they kick off their game against the Yellow Jackets at 12 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.

