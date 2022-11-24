UGA football super fan with cerebral palsy leading the team on the field vs. Georgia Tech

ATHENS, Ga — A UGA football super fan from North Carolina will have the opportunity of a lifetime, as he leads the team on the field versus Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Ethan Ford, an 11th grader who lives with cerebral palsy, was surprised in front of his Mount Pleasant High School classmates at an assembly this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The surprise included a custom Georgia football jersey.

Thanks to his peers’ fundraising for months, along with help from the nonprofit Dream on 3, Ethan was able to get this opportunity.

“This was such a great experience,” said Perry Ford, Ethan’s grandfather, who was in attendance at the rally. “He is gonna experience something we could never provide for him.”

Thanksgiving 2022: Which grocery stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?

Ethan will lead the Bulldogs on as they kick off their game against the Yellow Jackets at 12 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group