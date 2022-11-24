The Lamar Chamber Board of Directors is looking for new Board Members to fill the vacancies that will occur next year due to several members retiring at the end of their terms. If you are interested in serving your community as a board member, please send a letter of intent to The Lamar Chamber of Commerce at 109 East Beech Street, Lamar. You must be either a Chamber member or are employed by a Chamber member to qualify to be a board member. Deadline for the letters is Monday, December 12th at Noon.

LAMAR, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO