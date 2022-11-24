ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It's Black Friday, and that means there are some serious bargains to be had for cyclists, with Sigma Sports offering up to 60% discounts on thousands of products. From shiny new top-of-the range bikes right down to the smallest accessories, there's sure to be a deal that will help improve your riding experience.
Choosing the best gifts for a cyclist isn't easy, especially if you're on the hunt for presents for someone who seemingly have everything they need already. Added to that, if you're not a cyclist yourself, it can be a daunting space filled with confusing jargon such as freehubs, derailleurs and chamois pads. It's hard to have the confidence that you'll buy the right thing, in the right size and style.

