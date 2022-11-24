Read full article on original website
Related
Wahoo Elemnt Roam v2 review: The Bolt, but bigger
We all get the changes we asked for but is that enough?
Cycling News
Sigma Sports Black Friday sale – Up to 60% off thousands of products
It's Black Friday, and that means there are some serious bargains to be had for cyclists, with Sigma Sports offering up to 60% discounts on thousands of products. From shiny new top-of-the range bikes right down to the smallest accessories, there's sure to be a deal that will help improve your riding experience.
Cyber Monday gravel bike deals - Save on Cannondale, Fuji, Ridley and more
The best early deals on gravel bikes are available this Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday in the US and UK
Cyber Monday kids' bikes: Savings on children's bikes from balance bikes upwards
There's no need to spend big on their next bike, you can save money with the best kids' bike deals this Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday cycling clothing 2022 - quality brands that deliver on a budget
Here is our pick of the best Cyber Monday cycling clothing, with some other cheap cycle clothing thrown in too.
Cyber Monday Garmin deals: Edge 1030 Plus computer hits best-ever price
Smartwatches, Edge computers and heart rate monitors among today's best Cyber Monday Garmin deals
Cycling News
The perfect Christmas gifts for the cyclist in your life
Choosing the best gifts for a cyclist isn't easy, especially if you're on the hunt for presents for someone who seemingly have everything they need already. Added to that, if you're not a cyclist yourself, it can be a daunting space filled with confusing jargon such as freehubs, derailleurs and chamois pads. It's hard to have the confidence that you'll buy the right thing, in the right size and style.
20 Black Friday deals on bike essentials that every cyclist needs
We've picked out the best Black Friday deals on the essentials that are always useful to have around
Cyber Monday helmet deals: Save on POC, Specialized, Giro and more
Make use of our roundup of the best Cyber Monday helmet deals featuring cheap and discounted lids.
Best winter cycling jackets 2022 - Options to stay warm, dry, and comfortable even in the worst weather
The best winter cycling jackets help you stay warm, dry, and stylish no matter the weather
'Who's the fastest?' - André Greipel assesses the current generation of sprinters
In an extract from The Road Book, Greipel looks at the peloton's fast men
Lotte Kopecky has 'no problem' with Lorena Wiebes' transfer to SD Worx
'I will be able to race more offensively and more freely' says Tour of Flanders champion
Cyber Monday Cycling shoe deals: Save big over the Black Friday weekend
Take advantage of some great Cyber Monday deals on cheap cycling shoes
Four top bike computers see huge discounts in Garmin Cyber Monday sale
Garmin have heavily discounted several of their best bike computers for Cyber Monday in the UK and US
Should you ditch your bike computer for a smartwatch?
What’s the best way to track, navigate, and train for the rides you want to do now and in the future?
Shakedry fabric is set to be retired by Gore
Gore Fabrics is discontinuing its popular Gore-Tex Shakedry fabric due to ongoing supply challenges
Black Friday Cycling Live: Save on Garmin, Wahoo, Specialized, Castelli, Assos and more
The best Black Friday cycling deals as they happen, complete with advice, memes and more
Crash mode costly for Van Empel as Pieterse wins again in Hulst
'I got a bit lucky today with Fem’s crash, otherwise it would have been a battle'
Comments / 0