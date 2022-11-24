Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
Anabel Brunermer, force behind creation of county 911 system, dies
A figure whose lifesaving leadership was the driving force behind the creation of the county’s emergency communications system died Monday. Anabel Brunermer was 95 years old when she died at Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Butler. Brunermer served as president of GFWC Intermediate League in 1969. That year...
cranberryeagle.com
PHOTOS: Community comes together to “Stuff the Cruiser”
The Saxonburg Police Department and Middlesex Police Departments teamed up with the Lighthouse Foundation of Butler County to help provide gifts and toys to families on Friday. The departments will continue to collect toys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Butler Community Library in Saxonburg and...
cranberryeagle.com
County deer hunters sharing success of early season hunting
County deer hunters are sharing the success of their early season hunt with people who are less fortunate. From the concluded archery, fall muzzleloader and special firearms seasons, hunters have donated more than 2,200 pounds of venison to county food pantries, cupboards and churches through the Mercer County-based Hunters Sharing the Harvest.
cranberryeagle.com
Volunteers at North Catholic spend Black Friday serving others
CRANBERRY TWP — Instead of getting up early on Friday to hit the stores and score deep discounts on material items, 300 faithful Christians joined Bishop David Zubik at North Catholic High School to pack a meal for the disadvantaged. The last of 10 Amen to Action food-packing events...
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
cranberryeagle.com
World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
ZELIENOPLE — A World War II veteran will celebrate his 100th birthday Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Passavant Retirement Community. Over seven decades have passed since Andrew “Andy” Szakelyhidi of Zelienople helped fight Nazis during the Battle of the Bulge, his son-in-law Steve Jensen said. That battle,...
cranberryeagle.com
North Catholic’s Jones, Feczko co-Players of Year again
CRANBERRY TWP — The hardwood was littered with chocolate. Jumping up and down and laughing, it was as if North Catholic’s Sydnei Jones didn’t even notice. At the same time, Ally Feckzo put her celebration on hold, trying to pick up as many Hershey’s kisses as she could so they wouldn’t be stomped onto the gym floor.
Comments / 0