CRANBERRY TWP — The hardwood was littered with chocolate. Jumping up and down and laughing, it was as if North Catholic’s Sydnei Jones didn’t even notice. At the same time, Ally Feckzo put her celebration on hold, trying to pick up as many Hershey’s kisses as she could so they wouldn’t be stomped onto the gym floor.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO