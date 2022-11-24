ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

Todd Horne: LSU goes MIA in College Station on way to Atlanta

Somewhere on the way from Baton Rouge to College Station, Texas either on Friday – the day after Thanksgiving or sometime Saturday morning – LSU got lost. Either misplaced, or simply got lost. No matter how you slice it, the Tigers turned up missing in action on its...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Flattened. Postseason hopes of sixth-ranked LSU dealt severe blow in 38-23 loss at Texas A&M

With so much to play for sixth-ranked LSU didn’t look the part of College Football Playoff contender. The Tigers will still represent the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division in next week’s SEC Championship Game, but they’ll have to do so after picking up the pieces from Saturday’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M before a crowd of 93,578 at Kyle Field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU volleyball swept at home by Georgia to conclude regular season

LSU’s volleyball team was swept at home Saturday for the second straight day at the hands of Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (15-13, 9-9 in SEC) dropped consecutive sets to the Bulldogs (22-7. 13-5) 25-16, 26-24, 25-23. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with 13...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU opponent preview: Texas A&M Aggies

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (4-7, 1-6 in SEC West) Nov. 26, Kyle Field, 6 p.m. (College Station, Texas) HEAD COACH: JIMBO FISHER (38-21 at Texas A&M, 121-44 overall) LAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 1998 (Big 12) SEC TITLE GAME RECORD: 0-0 TOTAL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, LAST: 3, 1939. THIS SEASON: Texas A&M began the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

