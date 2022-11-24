With so much to play for sixth-ranked LSU didn’t look the part of College Football Playoff contender. The Tigers will still represent the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division in next week’s SEC Championship Game, but they’ll have to do so after picking up the pieces from Saturday’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M before a crowd of 93,578 at Kyle Field.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO