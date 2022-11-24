ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coe Cellars brings Italy to life in Portland, via Walla Walla

Ten years ago, I learned something valuable while eavesdropping on a conversation between Aaron Coe and Tuscan winemaker Paolo de Marchi of Isole e Elena fame. Coe was working for local Italian wine importer Casa Bruno at the time, and it was clear that his love for Italy and the sangiovese grape ran deep. The kind of deep that makes you drop everything and start buying grapes. I told myself to keep an eye on this guy’s progress that night.
Dougy Center helps grieving children experience pain and loss in their own way: Season of Sharing 2022

A circular hallway connects several playrooms at Dougy Center, the Southeast Portland nonprofit that’s provided support groups for grieving children and families for 40 years. One room houses musical instruments, another a child-size theater. A third features a padded “volcano room,” where children with explosive feelings can punch the walls and jump and throw things safely.
Have yourself a classical Christmas: 14 holiday concerts light up the season

Attending a concert is an excellent way to warm up and cheer up with friends and family during the last month of the year. Portland is fortunate to offer a lot of performances of sacred and secular music that embraces the holiday season. Here are 14 gems that may entice you to get out of the house. Keep in mind that masking requirements may vary for each concert. So be sure to check with each organization’s website.
Fact meets fantasy in Portland author’s provocative short story collection ‘There Is Only Us’ (review)

Like Angela Carter? How about a smidgeon of George Saunders, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Stephen King? Or perhaps the tragicomic touch of Eugene Ionesco or Luigi Pirandello? Then rush to read “There Is Only Us,” the extraordinarily absorbing 2022 Katherine Anne Porter prize-winning collection of eight short stories by Portland fabulist Zoe Ballering, communications coordinator in the Office of Admissions at Reed College.
