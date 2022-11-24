ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Davis to reign at 2023 Round-Up

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Round-Up has named Cloe Davis, 20, of Adams to be its queen for the 2023 rodeo. Her princesses will be Sydney Dodge, 18, of Pendleton; McKenzie Penninger, 19, of Pendleton; Deidre Schreiber, 21, of Enterprise, and Emily Skramstad, 21, of Umapine. The queen and her...
PENDLETON, OR
Channel 6000

Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE

