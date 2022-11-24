Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Davis to reign at 2023 Round-Up
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Round-Up has named Cloe Davis, 20, of Adams to be its queen for the 2023 rodeo. Her princesses will be Sydney Dodge, 18, of Pendleton; McKenzie Penninger, 19, of Pendleton; Deidre Schreiber, 21, of Enterprise, and Emily Skramstad, 21, of Umapine. The queen and her...
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
I-84 shut down from Pendleton to La Grande due to crashes and icy conditions
PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 is shut down in both directions in eastern Oregon due to crashes and icy conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported Thursday morning. The westbound closure extends to Baker City. The closure is expected to last several hours, according to ODOT, and stretches...
Comments / 0