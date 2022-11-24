Read full article on original website
TruthQueen
4d ago
I understand he was only 19 and at that age not fully understanding the consequences behind his actions but At 19 you know right from wrong and what he did to that Police officer was overkill
Reply
2
Related
KYTV
Parson says Kevin Johnson will be executed Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed that Kevin Johnson will be executed on Tuesday. “Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice,” Gov. Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
Despite protests, no change in plans for execution of Kevin Johnson after hearing
Missouri state officials will carry on with plans to execute Kevin Johnson, a man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005.
KYTV
Missouri treasurer announces six MOScholars educational assistance organizations for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Missouri K-12 students can continue receiving scholarships in 2023 through the MOScholars program through six new educational assistance organizations. Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced the six EAOs on Monday. According to a press release, an EAO is a nonprofit organization that, after approval...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Execution of Kevin Johnson looms
ST. LOUIS – Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones quits Twitter after Elon Musk tweeted about Ferguson and the long-ago debunked “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative.
kcur.org
How overzealous prosecution and racial bias result in unjust death sentences in Missouri
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. The Gospel of John tells of Jesus chastising a crowd intent on stoning a woman to death. “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her,” the Bible records him saying.
KYTV
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
Missouri state budget is bulging with $6 billion in surplus cash
Three years ago, the general revenue fund took in $8.9 billion. If growth rates continue at current levels, the current fiscal year could approach $15 billion.
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
St. Louis American
A tale of two prosecutors
On August 3, 1810, Peter Johnson became the first person to be executed by the State of Missouri. By the time the U.S. Supreme Court found the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972, Missouri had already executed 285 people — most by hanging. Since the court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, Missouri has executed 92 people by lethal injection.
kcur.org
In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
brentwoodmo.org
A Message from Mayor Dimmitt
You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FOX2now.com
15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday night
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. 15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis. Missouri Supreme Court holds hearing on Kevin Johnson …. The Missouri Supreme Court will...
Family of Missouri death row inmate asks for clemency
37-year-old Kevin Johnson is set to be executed on November 29 for the 2005 killing of a police officer in Missouri. His 19-year-old daughter is asking to be able to witness his death though the state requires viewers to be 21. KSDK’s Justina Coronel reports.Nov. 26, 2022.
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Very Brazen & Very Frightening”
Motor vehicle thefts in Webster Groves are on a steep incline, increasing nearly 60% in the past year, with items being stolen from vehicles increasing nearly 35% in that time. The problem is not unique to Webster. Webster Groves Police Chief Dale Curtis said the significant uptick in both vehicle...
St. Louis man gets 14 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A St. Louis man will spend the next 14 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl, including a dose that killed a man in November 2018.
Comments / 6