Icelandair: Seattle – Reykjavik, Iceland. $498 (Basic Economy) / $588 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
The Flight Deal
American: Seattle – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. $405 (Basic Economy) / $485 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Incompetent SeaTac Airport design nightmare for Thanksgiving travel
Leave it to SeaTac Airport to “upgrade” a terminal to make it less efficient and more miserable. The new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and Passport Control area is an absolute, perplexing, and intentional disaster. The gates are a seemingly endless journey from baggage claim and Passport Control. The...
The richest person in Medina, Washington
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Three laser strikes hit planes arriving and departing from Sea-Tac airport last week
SEATAC, Wash. — There were three laser strikes reported at Seattle Tacoma International Airport last week, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A laser strike can incapacitate a pilot, putting everyone on board the plane in danger. Three Boeing 737 flight crews reported being illuminated by a laser...
Yahoo!
Rental market shifts toward renters — finally
Sofia Perez has been living in a one-bedroom apartment in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle, Wash., for three years. Looking to stay flexible as she transitions into fully remote work in a more affordable city, she has only felt comfortable signing short-term, six-month leases during that time, but the flexibility came at a price.
q13fox.com
Strong Black Friday showing at Pike Place Market, crowds not at "pre-pandemic levels" yet, but getting there
SEATTLE - This year, Seattle retailers say crowds have returned to many locations this holiday including Pike Place Market. The market was packed Friday afternoon with Black Friday shoppers. Workers say foot traffic may not be back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but it's getting there. "We are just about to...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
thewatchdogonline.com
Advice for Students Amid Recent Technology Company Layoffs
Seattle is a hub of technology corporations, including multi million-dollar companies like Amazon and Microsoft. Nationally, large tech companies have had mass layoffs, with about 10,000 by Amazon, 11,000 by Meta, and more position losses from other tech companies such as Microsoft and Twitter. Overall, 5,900 jobs in the tech sector were let go in Washington during October, making it one of the largest declines in the state’s history, and many companies may continue.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Go Shopping to Save Downtown, Winter Is Coming, and COVID Spikes in China
"Make-or-break" holiday for downtown retail: The Seattle Times reports that retailers in Seattle's downtown core have measured optimism for the first real post-Thanksgiving orgy of capitalism since 2019. When the Bainbridge Island folks are braving the alleged horrors of downtown's streets to go Christmas shopping for knick-knacks at Pike Place Market, then you know things are getting back to normal.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Deranged Passenger Salutes Hitler, Calls For Race War At Seattle Airport
A mentally challenged passenger screamed “heil Hitler” while holding a Nazi salute, then called for a race war before being arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Deranged Neo Nazi Arrested At American Airlines Gate At Seattle Airport. Ahead of his flight from Seattle (SEA) to Dallas – Fort Worth...
wallyhood.org
Need More Covid Test Kits?
As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
KUOW
How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?
Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
The American Genius
8 cities where you need a $200k salary to buy a ‘typical’ home
Being from Texas, I have a lot of smack to talk about the West Coast. To be fair to me, it’s the law. But the biggest things that irk me about the stupid majestic mountainy, mild weathery, worker protectiony, bodily autonomy-y parts of our nation all have to do with the expense of living there.
Thefts costing Seattle retailers as holiday shopping season begins
SEATTLE — At Queen Anne Dispatch, co-owner Sabrina Rinderle is working to bounce back after two bad weeks. A window and a door are boarded up at her business. "They tried to break the other door and the side window, but they weren't able to get in,” said Rinderle.
riviera-maya-news.com
50 recently deployed marines assigned to tighten security in Tulum
Tulum, Q.R. — Another 50 of the recently arrived marines have been deployed, this time, in Tulum. On Thursday, the presence of marines in the municipality had increased by 50 after they were assigned to tighten security. The 50 newly assigned marines are part of the 200 that arrived...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Holiday Guide for 2022
The holiday season is upon us and Downtown Bellevue has found ways to spread fun and joy for both kids and adults. Below is a quick list of activities to participate in from Thanksgiving through the month of December. From November 26th until December 31st, Garden d’Lights will be happening...
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
