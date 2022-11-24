United: Philadelphia – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $189 (Basic Economy) / $269 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the CountryTeressa P.Economy, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Atlantic City Bader Field Future Will Feature Housing, Stores and a Racetrack at a cost of $3 Billion.
A developer wants to build an almost $3 billion project on the site of the old Bader Field. According to the developer, the project would create more than 1,500 jobs. New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs has the final say on the site’s future based on a state takeover law from 2016 according to CBS News.
Homestead Exemption deadline for Philly homeowners ends Dec. 1
The Homestead Exemption is a program that saves homeowners hundreds of dollars on their property tax bill. This year, City Council increased the value of the Exemption so the average homeowner will save more than $1,119 on their tax bill.
NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov
$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.
njurbannews.com
NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers
New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America
Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
A Good Number Of The Nation’s “Karens” Call Philly & Jersey Home
Uh-oh. That's not something this region wanted to hear. However, unfortunately, it's not that hard to believe. Philly, Jersey, listen up. We've got to take several seats. According to a new study published by Bionic, both Pennsylvania AND New Jersey make the list of top 20 states with the most "Karens" within the United States. That is not a list you want to make...
Philadelphia receives 3rd, 4th buses from Texas, carrying dozens more asylum seekers
Philadelphia officials confirmed that two buses, carrying approximately 72 people between them arrived Friday morning at 30th Street Station. The first bus arrived around 6:15 a.m. and the second bus arrived around 9:30 a.m.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
4 new Philadelphia city councilmembers to be sworn in Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, four new city councilmembers will be sworn in at Philadelphia City Hall. James Harrity will serve in one of the council's at-large seats.Quetcy Lozada was elected to represent the 7th District earlier in November.Anthony Phillips will serve as the 9th District representative. Sharon Vaughn will fill the council's second vacant at-large seats.The four will take the oath of office Monday at noon.
Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ
Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.
One-time payment of up to $600 coming from the state of Delaware
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Here are the details.
Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy
Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City
Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
With PennDOT studying transit options for Roosevelt Boulevard, a subway is back on the table
The momentum to finally build the Roosevelt Boulevard subway continues as residents from Northeast Philadelphia and across the city met once again in October for a second community workshop. The gathering was an opportunity for residents to communicate with state and city agencies about the long-term future of transportation on the corridor and ended with hopeful news.
Former Atlantic City casino will become luxury condos, developer says
The vacant boardwalk property last known as the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel will not be bringing back gambling. Instead, the property will be renovated into luxury condominiums. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City, the development firm that owns the property, says plans to convert the former casino at...
Nonprofit provides food, care to children across Philadelphia
The Caring People Alliance gives out more than 140,000 meals to children each year. They hope to raise $15,000 to support expansion of their program.
Comments / 0