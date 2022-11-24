ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

United: Philadelphia – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $189 (Basic Economy) / $269 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal
 4 days ago
CBS Philly

Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov

$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.
njurbannews.com

NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
MONTCO.Today

Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America

Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker. Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

4 new Philadelphia city councilmembers to be sworn in Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, four new city councilmembers will be sworn in at Philadelphia City Hall. James Harrity will serve in one of the council's at-large seats.Quetcy Lozada was elected to represent the 7th District earlier in November.Anthony Phillips will serve as the 9th District representative. Sharon Vaughn will fill the council's second vacant at-large seats.The four will take the oath of office Monday at noon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bridget Mulroy

Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ

Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.
WHYY

Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy

Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City

Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
WHYY

With PennDOT studying transit options for Roosevelt Boulevard, a subway is back on the table

The momentum to finally build the Roosevelt Boulevard subway continues as residents from Northeast Philadelphia and across the city met once again in October for a second community workshop. The gathering was an opportunity for residents to communicate with state and city agencies about the long-term future of transportation on the corridor and ended with hopeful news.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

