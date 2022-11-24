ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana and the Importance of E-commerce

STATE WIDE--You may be one of the thousands of people who are employed in e-commerce in Indiana. If you’re not, your life is most likely still affected by what they do, filling orders, shipping products and providing goods ordered over the internet from around the world. That business is growing and is becoming one of the state’s leading industries.
GasBuddy: National Average Could Be $2.99 by Christmas

STATEWIDE-Barring any unforeseen circumstances, GasBuddy expects the national average for gas to be $2.99 by Christmas. “So long as nothing changes, we are on that trajectory. Wholesale gas prices haven’t been this low since early this year. Some stations in the state are only charging $3.30 while others are even below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
NWS: Winds and Rain Across Indiana Sunday

STATEWIDE — Rain is passing through central Indiana and moving north, and some stronger winds are moving with it. “Likely going to see peak wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with probably the highest potential for wind gusts especially to the east of Indianapolis as we go into the afternoon,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
NWS: Expect Storms Across Indiana Tuesday

STATEWIDE–There could be damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning at times tomorrow across Indiana. The National Weather Service says the best chance for severe storms is between 7 pm Tuesday and 3 am Wednesday, especially in areas south of Indianapolis. “Temperatures will also warm up. Then they’ll drop just...
