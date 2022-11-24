Read full article on original website
Indiana and the Importance of E-commerce
STATE WIDE--You may be one of the thousands of people who are employed in e-commerce in Indiana. If you’re not, your life is most likely still affected by what they do, filling orders, shipping products and providing goods ordered over the internet from around the world. That business is growing and is becoming one of the state’s leading industries.
Holcomb On Pot: “I won’t pick and choose, whether I agree with it or not.”
STATEHOUSE — Legislative leaders in the Indiana Statehouse said during Organization Day earlier this month that you could see some movement on decriminalizing some sort of marijuana use in Indiana. House Speaker Todd Huston (R) left things vague on the subject, but rest assured one person whose position has...
GasBuddy: National Average Could Be $2.99 by Christmas
STATEWIDE-Barring any unforeseen circumstances, GasBuddy expects the national average for gas to be $2.99 by Christmas. “So long as nothing changes, we are on that trajectory. Wholesale gas prices haven’t been this low since early this year. Some stations in the state are only charging $3.30 while others are even below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
NWS: Winds and Rain Across Indiana Sunday
STATEWIDE — Rain is passing through central Indiana and moving north, and some stronger winds are moving with it. “Likely going to see peak wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with probably the highest potential for wind gusts especially to the east of Indianapolis as we go into the afternoon,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
NWS: Expect Storms Across Indiana Tuesday
STATEWIDE–There could be damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning at times tomorrow across Indiana. The National Weather Service says the best chance for severe storms is between 7 pm Tuesday and 3 am Wednesday, especially in areas south of Indianapolis. “Temperatures will also warm up. Then they’ll drop just...
