Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
'An amazing experience': Mount Prospect welcomes Navy recruits who can't go home for Thanksgiving
Recruits had rare chances to make phone and Zoom calls to their loved ones while sharing a Thanksgiving meal with veterans and soaking in all the wisdom they had to offer.
Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you already know, inflation is hitting Chicago hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more each month with a 14% increase through October, according to this source.
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
Traveler cited for urinating in public
Loganton, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was cited for allegedly urinating in a public area, just feet from a restroom. Larry S. Peiser, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., stopped at a rest area at mile marker 194 off Interstate 80 on Nov. 24, according to police. Trooper David Walker reportedly spotted Peiser urinating beside his pickup truck, which was parked about 100 feet from a public restroom. Walker cited the man for disorderly conduct for creating a "physically offensive condition."
3 men charged after 2 CPD officers injured while responding to Gold Coast fight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two officers are injured after a fight spilled out of a Gold Coast bar into the Street Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to multiple people fighting in the 0-100 block of West Division Street around 5:45 p.m. The bar where this happened just opened a few months ago. The owner of Gold Coast Social, a country bar that just opened a few weeks ago, said he called police. Staff explained that there were about 70 people inside watching the Mexico versus Argentina World Cup game. Witnesses say after Mexico lost, some fans got aggressive. The owner said...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
2022 Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Suburbs Including Large Scale and Awesome Home Displays
Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays in the Chicago Suburbs 2022. Sparkling, breathtaking light displays have popped up all over just to warm our hearts this holiday season. I am thrilled to bring you my 2022 list of local Holiday Light Shows and Awesome Home Displays. I will be adding to this list throughout the season.
NBC Chicago
Precautions Advised as Chicago and Cook County Return to ‘Medium' COVID Alert Level
With Chicago and suburban Cook County back under an elevated COVID alert level, health officials are reiterating precautions to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, especially with more gatherings planned through the end of the year. Both Chicago and Cook County shifted from "low" to "medium" community level status Friday...
currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com
Language of Settlement Agreement Did Not Mention Any Compensation for Physical Injuries, So Entire Award Was Taxable Income
The taxation of legal settlements creates a lot of confusion, with taxpayers and their advisers not realizing that, most often, such settlements are going to be considered taxable income. One such recent case is that of Tillman-Kelly v. Commissioner, TC Memo. 2022-111.[1]. The facts that led to Mr. Tillman-Kelly’s award...
3 teens charged with mob action after causing disturbance at Joliet movie theater: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teenagers — one allegedly armed with a handgun — were arrested and charged Saturday night after causing a disturbance inside a Cinemark movie theater located at the Louis Joliet Mall, police said. Around 7:44 p.m., Joliet police say a security officer at the mall...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
Bank of America robbed by 2 armed men in Skokie; security guard held at gunpoint, police say
Two armed men robbed a bank in Skokie Saturday after holding a security guard at gunpoint, police said.
DuPage County health officials sound 'warning bell' over hospital capacity ahead of Thanksgiving
"We've heard by many anecdotal reports that not only emergency rooms, but urgent care facilities, are also backlogged resulting in hours' worth of waiting."
Police recover large number of UPS packages found in Little Village alley
A man who lives nearby said he was working in his garage when he heard a noise and saw a UPS truck parked outside. After the truck left, he went out and saw the packages.
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38
For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.
cwbchicago.com
6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say
Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - An overnight chase had police officers in Illinois and sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin working together to stop the driver of a truck who, according to law enforcement, just kept going. Just after 12:30 Saturday morning, Nov. 26, police in Spring Grove, Illinois noticed a dark Ford F-150....
