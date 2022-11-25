How Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2022: Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, John Legend, Clare Crawley and More

Time to feast! Celebrities showed off their lavish food spreads — and gave fans an inside look at their family activities — while celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb kicked off the festivities by working the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. While Lea Michele , Mariah Carey and more stars wowed fans with their performances during the show, celebrity guests, including Andy Cohen , took in the fun from the stands.

“I’m legitimately freaking out. This is a nonstop show,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, said while live streaming the event via his Instagram Story. “This may be the best thing I’ve ever been to, actually. It’s so good.”

The Missouri native, who brought son Benjamin , 3, along for the day, was in awe as he watched the Snoopy float go by, adding, “Wow, look at this. Unbelievable. Spectacular.” (Cohen is also the father of 6-month-old daughter Lucy , whom he welcomed via surrogate in April.)

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula , meanwhile, opted to start their holiday off with a family hike in Stowe, Vermont.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone! 🙏🏼 feeling #thankful,” the Loverboy founder, 40, wrote via Instagram . Cooke shared a group selfie with his parents, his in-laws and his wife, 31, holding onto a dog.

The Winter House couple, who tied the knot in September 2021 , were all smiles as they took in the fall scenery ahead of Thanksgiving dinner.

Clare Crawley was another early bird, who began her day by participating in a local Turkey Trot. The former Bachelorette , 41, ran alongside her fitness pal Francisco Antonio Anduha .

Chrissy Teigen , for her part, documented her meal prep for the occasion via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 23.

The pregnant star , 36, teased her recipe for cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more. The Cravings author enlisted daughter Luna , 6, to help prepare the deviled eggs before showing off husband John Legend ’s favorite part of the night: watching over the stuffing! (The couple also share son Miles, 4.)

Scroll down to see how some of your favorite celebrities spent their Thanksgiving holiday :