Yardbarker

Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect

The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid

The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/27/22

MLB.com | Mike Lupica: While we here will all be hoping it doesn’t come to this, the possibility of Aaron Judge signing elsewhere is still out there as of right now. If he did, he would become the biggest free agent to ever leave the Yankees in their prime. Only Robinson Canó would really come close, and Judge is far more of a “face of the franchise” figure at the time of free agency.
