Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
'EO' is a Polish film about a donkey that leaves the circus
Scott Simon talks to Polish film director Jerzy Skolimowski about his new film "EO", the story of a donkey once it leaves the circus. "EO," Jerzy Skolimowski's new film, opens on a pair of unforgettable eyes. They're the eyes of a donkey born in a Polish circus that closes, which sends the donkey onto a trail of decidedly un-Disney-esque (ph) adventures but real-life encounters with humans - some of them friendly, some of them callous and worse. "EO" has won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and his Poland's Oscar entry. And Jerzy Skolimowski, who has also received the Golden Lion Award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival, joins us now from Santa Monica, Calif. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Two friends tell the story of their reunion after years of separation
In this week's StoryCorps, two childhood friends from Hong Kong who were separated in their youth and eventually reunited as adults in the United States. It's Friday. Time for StoryCorps. Today, a story about friendship. Pak Yan and Joe Chan were born in Hong Kong and inseparable as kids. They learned to ride bikes together and walked each other to school every day. But in the sixth grade, Joe's family moved to the U.S., leaving Pak wondering what became of his best friend.
NPR
A conversation with Elegance Bratton, director of 'The Inspection'
NPR's Eric Deggans talks with director Elegance Bratton about his feature film The Inspection, which is inspired by his life and centers a young, gay Black man who's rejected by his mother. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. "The Inspection" is a moving, emotional film about a young, gay, Black man named Ellis...
NPR
Dealing with collective trauma in the wake of mass shootings
NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with psychologist Manuel Zamarripa, Ph.D, on the collective and secondary trauma felt after events like mass shootings and ways to manage those feelings. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. Recent mass shootings at a Walmart in Virginia and a nightclub in Colorado just days apart are still fresh in...
NPR
A family recipe for a beloved Bosnian dish
Starting this month, NPR is sharing your kitchen gems in a series we're calling "All Things We're Cooking." Every family has that one dish, the recipe that takes you back to childhood. Starting this month, NPR's sharing your kitchen gems in a series called All Things We're Cooking. We asked our audience to send us their special family recipes, and we're sharing those favorites along with the stories behind them. Today, we're hearing from Miriam Madetovic (ph), who shares a silly name her family uses for a beloved Bosnian dish.
Comments / 0