LOS ANGELES — The USC women's basketball team took control out of the gates in its hottest shooting game of the Trojans' undefeated start to the season. USC led wire-to-wire and shot 55.8 percent from the floor to outpace visiting Utah State 79-48 today at Galen Center. The win keeps USC's record unblemished, now at 6-0 on the year, while Utah State goes to 1-5. USC was clicking at a 62-percent clip from the floor in the first half of action tolled Utah State 43-24 by halftime. The Aggies were shooting 35.7 percent to that point, while USC led on the boards 17-11 while boasting two Trojans in double digits by the break. USC's offensive output stayed productive, as the Trojans closed things out shooting 55.8 overall with a 10-of-21 effort from 3-point land. The Aggies wrapped a 31.7 percent and never caught up on the boards as USC finished ahead 37-29 on the rebounding front.

