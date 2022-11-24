Read full article on original website
USC Women’s Volleyball Earns At-Large Berth into NCAA Tournament
LOS ANGELES – The USC women's volleyball team (21-10) was awarded one of 32 at-large berths into the 2022 NCAA tournament on Sunday, Nov. 27. The Women of Troy will hold the sixth seed in the Texas quarter of the bracket and will face Big South champion High Point (23-9) in a first-round match at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) on Friday, Dec. 2, at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.
USC Women’s Basketball Overwhelms Utah State 79-48 To Stay Undefeated
LOS ANGELES — The USC women's basketball team took control out of the gates in its hottest shooting game of the Trojans' undefeated start to the season. USC led wire-to-wire and shot 55.8 percent from the floor to outpace visiting Utah State 79-48 today at Galen Center. The win keeps USC's record unblemished, now at 6-0 on the year, while Utah State goes to 1-5. USC was clicking at a 62-percent clip from the floor in the first half of action tolled Utah State 43-24 by halftime. The Aggies were shooting 35.7 percent to that point, while USC led on the boards 17-11 while boasting two Trojans in double digits by the break. USC's offensive output stayed productive, as the Trojans closed things out shooting 55.8 overall with a 10-of-21 effort from 3-point land. The Aggies wrapped a 31.7 percent and never caught up on the boards as USC finished ahead 37-29 on the rebounding front.
