RV/RV USF Drops First Game of the Season, 63-58, to No. 22/23 Michigan in Gulf Coast Showcase Semifinals

USF (7-1), Michigan (6-0) Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. | FloHoops. ESTERO, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2022) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team dropped its first game of the 2022-23 season falling to No. 22/23 Michigan, 63-58, on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. The Bulls, who fall to 7-1 on the year, will now face No. 23/RV Villanova in the third-place game on Sunday at 5 p.m.
South Florida Road Game at Tulane Moved to Dec. 30

TAMPA (Nov. 26, 2022) – The University of South Florida and Tulane University women's basketball programs announced today that their American Athletic Conference matchup has been moved to Friday, December 30. The game between the Green Wave and the Bulls is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at 1 p.m.
USF Volleyball wraps season with fall to Tulane

Tampa, Fla. (November 26, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (10-20, 4-14 AAC) closed out their 2022 season on Friday night, suffering a 3-0 loss against Tulane (9-22, 4-16 AAC) at The Corral. The Bulls celebrated their graduating seniors on Friday night including Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.),...
