USF (7-1), Michigan (6-0) Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. | FloHoops. ESTERO, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2022) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team dropped its first game of the 2022-23 season falling to No. 22/23 Michigan, 63-58, on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. The Bulls, who fall to 7-1 on the year, will now face No. 23/RV Villanova in the third-place game on Sunday at 5 p.m.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO