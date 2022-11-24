Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to build under a deal with the United States and Britain revealed in September last year.Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she expects the three nations to work closely together to deliver a fleet of eight submarines.“It’s going to be a really exciting project and really importantly will assure, I think, not only for Australia, but for the Indo-Pacific region,...

34 MINUTES AGO