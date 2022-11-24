Read full article on original website
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to build under a deal with the United States and Britain revealed in September last year.Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she expects the three nations to work closely together to deliver a fleet of eight submarines.“It’s going to be a really exciting project and really importantly will assure, I think, not only for Australia, but for the Indo-Pacific region,...
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
The government says a rocket carrying three astronauts to finish construction of China's space station will blast off Tuesday
Benzinga
HireRight Holdings, Canoo, VEON And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. VEON Ltd. VEON shares climbed 31.1% to close at $0.6098 after the company agreed to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion).
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
