The West Virginia Daily News

Town of Alderson to hold Christmas decorating contest

ALDERSON (WVDN) – Alderson Main Street is once again sponsoring a home and business decorating contest for the holidays. Houses and businesses within the town limits will be observed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, between 6-8 p.m. Owners are asked to have all their lights and decorations turned on during this time. The judges will select […] The post Town of Alderson to hold Christmas decorating contest appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
ALDERSON, WV

