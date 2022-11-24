EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Gonzalez, who heavily recurred as Ash Romero in Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season of the HBO Max series, which was recently retitled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Gonzalez’s Ash is a handsome transgender student at Millwood High and romantic interest to Minnie, played by Malia Pyles. The fan-favorite Ash is the first transmasculine character to be introduced in the series. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new series debuted five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, focusing on new characters...

