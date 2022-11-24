ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
koxe.com

Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi

Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Police shoot, kill 1 at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer shot and killed a man Friday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APPD Sgt., ex-Marine, a Gulf War Veteran, Avid Fisherman

, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: ALVIN LUKER, U.S. MARINE CORPS Next month, Alvin Luker marks his fifth year with the Aransas Pass Police Department, a shift supervisor in the Patrol Division. Earlier this month, he offered his thoughts about serving in the U.S. military, the Guest Speaker November 11 at the Aransas Pass VFW Post 2932 ceremony honoring Veterans Day, held at the city’s Veteran’s Memorial Park. Battle-hardened, Luker was deployed to Iraq after the Middle East country invaded Kuwait leading to the Gulf War. He was with a U.S. Marine Corps unit that helped vanquish the forces of...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Officer Involved Shooting 3000 Antelope St. November 25, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - At approximately 6:06 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect who brandished a weapon, forcing one officer to discharge his city issued weapon.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Michael Dominguez who has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear related to Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance (No Bond). Michael is described as a 47-year-old male, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 270 pounds, with dark brown hair and...

