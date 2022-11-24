Read full article on original website
Coastal Bend kicks off holiday season with the annual HEB Christmas Tree lighting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christmas season kicked off in the Coastal Bend with the official lighting of the HEB Christmas tree ceremony. Hundreds of ornaments, lights, and other decorations came together as well as a large crowd of people in attendance to watch the tree light up the park. The special holiday event has been going on for over 30 years.
O come, all ye musical! Corpus Christi Cathedral invites public to 'A Cathedral Christmas' concert
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hark! The angels won't be the only ones singing this Saturday. Corpus Christi Cathedral Music Director Alex Oldroyd joined us live to bring us tidings of great musical joy in the form of the Cathedral Christmas Concert Series: A Cathedral Christmas concert. "It's a great...
Vendors boost holiday income while shoppers find one-of-a-kind gifts at Peppermint Lane Holiday Market
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi was packed with local vendors and food for the Peppermint Lane Holiday Market. Businesses all over have felt the effects of inflation. That's why Peppermint Lane invited as many businesses as they could to boost their income before the holidays. The co-business...
Finishing touches put on Christmas tree in Downtown Corpus Christi in preparation for lighting ceremony
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tree is up, the ornaments are in place and as of Tuesday, the star is shining on top of the H-E-B Christmas Tree at Water's Edge Park. It is ready for this weekend when the tree will be lit for the whole city to enjoy for the holidays.
Avoid a stink Thanksgiving Day by checking this city closures list
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One thing people hosting Thanksgiving in Flour Bluff and on the Island can be thankful for this year is that the city of Corpus Christi will be picking up trash as usual on Friday. Thursday pick-up households won't have to wait too much longer, thankfully.
WFAA
Plumbing experts provide tips to make sure your drains are running smoothly
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving might be over, but the busy season for plumbers is just getting started. Drum Plumbing and Backflow has been in Corpus Christi for 12 years, and every year they see the same issues around the holidays. "People are having a lot of company in...
Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers. It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up. The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop...
When you get near Bob Hall Pier, watch out for what's sticking out of the sand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two years since Hurricane Hanna hit the Coastal Bend leaving her mark, however Bob Hall Pier still shows signs of the aftermath. Whether it's a perfect beach day or not locals and tourist are out driving, walking and biking along the coast.
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20. Construction began back in February and the...
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Video: Man rides the bumper of an H-E-B truck on a Corpus Christi freeway
A viral video is circulating, showing a man clinging to the back of an HEB delivery truck on a Corpus Christi freeway. The video was captured by a driver trailing the truck at freeway speeds
koxe.com
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
KIII TV3
Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
Police shoot, kill 1 at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer shot and killed a man Friday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Westside apartment complex. Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said a woman called police just after 6 p.m. and said her boyfriend had a weapon and was prepared to use it.
APPD Sgt., ex-Marine, a Gulf War Veteran, Avid Fisherman
, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: ALVIN LUKER, U.S. MARINE CORPS Next month, Alvin Luker marks his fifth year with the Aransas Pass Police Department, a shift supervisor in the Patrol Division. Earlier this month, he offered his thoughts about serving in the U.S. military, the Guest Speaker November 11 at the Aransas Pass VFW Post 2932 ceremony honoring Veterans Day, held at the city’s Veteran’s Memorial Park. Battle-hardened, Luker was deployed to Iraq after the Middle East country invaded Kuwait leading to the Gulf War. He was with a U.S. Marine Corps unit that helped vanquish the forces of...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Officer Involved Shooting 3000 Antelope St. November 25, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - At approximately 6:06 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, they made contact with the suspect who brandished a weapon, forcing one officer to discharge his city issued weapon.
A TRIO coming your way helping you attain higher education thanks to Del Mar College
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a new program to Del Mar College. It was borne out of helping people in South Texas obtain their educational and career goals. The TRIO EOC program offers services such as Alternative Education Tuition Payment, College Admission Testing fees,...
ccpdblotter.com
NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT
Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Michael Dominguez who has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear related to Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance (No Bond). Michael is described as a 47-year-old male, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 270 pounds, with dark brown hair and...
