ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 early team news, starting 11 and latest build-up

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05P0xU_0jMeJ5Yz00

England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup tonight in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran , cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka , Jude Bellingham , Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate ’s side.

Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness.

England will want to end an unwanted record and claim their first victory over the USA at a World Cup. The USA famously defeated England at the 1950 World Cup, before Rob Green’s error resulted in a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.

This USA side arrived in Qatar with lofty expectations but were held in their opener by Wales , despite dominating the first half. Greg Berhalter’s side could not handle the physicality of Kieffer Moore but will look for a response at the Al Bayt Stadium. Follow all the latest England World Cup news ahead of the match against the USA, below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Independent

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
New York Post

US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford scores England’s 100th goal at World Cups

England’s third goal against Wales was their 100th in World Cup finals tournaments.Marcus Rashford scored the landmark goal, his second of the game to sandwich one by Phil Foden.England are the seventh team to reach three figures, headed by Brazil with 231, and the second at this year’s tournament after Spain.Gareth Southgate’s side scored 12 goals on their run to the semi-finals four years ago, beating the national record of 11 set by the victorious 1966 side.Captain Harry Kane scored six of those to claim the Golden Boot, with two from centre-back John Stones and one each from Harry...
The Independent

Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.With neither side able to give...
The Independent

Christian Pulisic taken to hospital after sustaining injury whilst scoring USA winner against Iran

Christian Pulisic has been taken to hospital after sustaning an abdominal injury whilst scoring USA’s winner against Iran. The star forward, whose goal in the 38th minute was enough to secure a 1-0 victory and his country’s passage to the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup, was injured after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand following his close-range tap-in. After finishing the first-half, Pulisic was substituted at half-time and swiftly taken to hospital. However, the 24-year-old himself insists he will be ready for Saturday’s last-16 tie against the Netherlands, captioning a selfie posted online from his hospital bed with:...
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
The Independent

US team’s World Cup win over Iran sparks online elation

The US men’s soccer team’s 1-0 victory in their must-win World Cup game against Iran, that saw them advance in the tournament, sparked online elation.The US side got the three points it needed to finish behind England in Group B thanks to a Christian Pulisic goal, and will now play the Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday.Pulisic had to eventually leave the game with an injury sustained in a clash with the Iranian goalkeeper as he forced the ball into the back of the net in the first half and was hospitalised as a precaution with an abdominal...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

US team captain Tyler Adams praised for handling of Iranian criticism ahead of World Cup clash

The captain of the US men’s national team has been praised after a journalist rebuked his pronunciation of Iran and asked him about the “discrimination” of Black people in America.Tyler Adams, who has a Black father and white mother, was criticised by the Iranian reporter for calling the country “Eye-ran” and not “Ee-rahn” ahead of the World Cup clash on Tuesday between the countries.He was then asked if he was “okay to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against Black people in its own borders?”The tense confrontation came after US Soccer officials removed the Islamic Republic...
The Independent

Voices: Win or lose, nothing beats the age old tradition of booing the English

It’s a bitterly cold November night but my local Cardiff pub is rammed, full to the brim with Welsh fans, the smell of hot anticipation and mild BO fills the air. Like everyone else, I’m here to watch the most nerve-wracking sporting match of the year. Wales vs England - lions vs dragons.  I’m not what you would call a traditional football fan, or even a fan at all. But it’s a must when it comes to England.After all, this was never just a game of football. This was about a centuries old rivalry. Seeking revenge for the murder of...
The Independent

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and then crashed into the goalkeeper in a collision that sent the American star to the hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration. His 38th-minute goal held up, and the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup's knockout stage.“Every single player is ready to lay their body on the line to make sure this team is successful,” United States midfielder...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy