Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history but Portugal’s next generation leads the way

By Richard Jolly
 4 days ago

A 37-year-old unemployed man began his latest quest to conquer the world. Clubless but not goalless, Cristiano Ronaldo started in trademark fashion. His first goal as a free agent gave him yet another record, as the first player to score in five different World Cups . The milestones are testament to the astonishing longevity of the Portuguese who, for the second time, is a former Manchester United footballer. For Ronaldo, who extended his own record to 118 international goals, every celebration doubles up as vindication.

And yet Portugal ’s winning start owed rather more to a compatriot United would not dream of releasing; to a footballer, indeed, who often plays better without Ronaldo. After Andre Ayew had levelled for Ghana , Bruno Fernandes conjured two assists in the space of three minutes, one after a lay-off from Ronaldo, but neither for him. Each was a defence-splitting pass for the quicker runner advancing from the flank. Joao Felix restored Portugal’s lead with a delicate dink. Rafael Leao extended it by angling a shot into the far corner. That Leao had only just come on and that Felix cost over £100m shows the depth of attacking talent at Fernando Santos’s disposal. For some, it calls Ronaldo’s primacy into question .

For Ronaldo, goals are an eloquent enough answer and his eighth in World Cups – though none have yet come in knockout stages – was an emphatic penalty, drilled over Lawrence Ati-Zigi. It was also a fortunate one, Mohammed Salisu feeling he won the ball as Ronaldo tumbled to the turf.

Ronaldo’s performance lends itself to different conclusions. He was guilty of a couple of glaring misses – mere aberrations or evidence his powers are waning? – and after starting the 2018 World Cup with a hat-trick, he could have done so again. Portugal’s progression to victory could have been rather more straightforward if Ronaldo had struck twice in the first 12 minutes but an uncharacteristically heavy touch cost him his first chance and allowed Ati-Zigi to block. Then, after the kind of prodigious leap that has become his trademark, one of the great headers of a ball of his generation headed tamely wide. When he first supplied an assured finish, the goal was rightly disallowed: Ronaldo had gained possession because he had shoved Alexander Djiku out of the way.

Yet when the Portugal fans launched into a chorus of his name, Ronaldo responded, scoring within minutes. He illustrated the drama of his week was not confined to Tuesday’s announcement that he is leaving United. His penalty meant an uneventful first hour gave way to a rather frantic, and sometimes fractious, finale.

Referee Ismail Elfath played his part. Ronaldo was not alone in benefiting from his generosity. Upset to be booked for a foul on Felix, Alidu Seidu butted heads with the Atletico Madrid forward, thrusting his forward in an act of wanton stupidity, but contriving to avoid a red card. Had he departed early, Ghana perhaps would not have given Portugal such a fright.

They ended up attacking and started with a kind of defensive excellence to belie their lowly ranking and troubled opening to 2022; they exited the African Cup of Nations with a solitary point and an ignominious defeat to Comoros. Yet Otto Addo’s appointment has brought improvement and his persuasive powers were a reason why Salisu has signed up for their cause. The Southampton centre-back was unfortunate just his fourth cap may be remembered for the penalty.

Subdued in the first half, Ghana acquired more ambition thereafter. Mohammed Kudus was the catalyst, arrowing a 20-yard drive just wide and producing a ferocious hit that was stopped by Diogo Costa. His influence was reflected when his cutback went through Danilo’s legs and Ayew pounced to bring parity. Even when 3-1 down, Ghana showed the mettle to respond. The unmarked substitute Osman Bukari headed in Baba Rahman’s cross and, in the last minute of added time, Inaki Williams caught Costa unawares, sneaking back from behind the keeper to dispossess him. Had the forward not slipped when he was about to shoot into an unguarded net, Ghana would have had a point as Portugal, often deemed too dull in the Santos era, were overdosing on excitement.

And yet, for much of the game, they had looked less than the sum of their considerable parts, with a pattern of Portuguese possession undermined by slow build-up. Ronaldo lingered on the fringes, waiting for his opportunity, missing his first two but then ensuring he has as many goals in the World Cup as the Premier League this season. Only one of those tallies could increase.

If his next destination remains unclear, he may have an extended break before returning to Manchester to retrieve his belongings. He became only the fifth footballer to play in five World Cups; the fourth, with a certain inevitability, was Lionel Messi. Now they are level on a goal apiece for this World Cup. And, with Portugal already on three points and Argentina none, Ronaldo looks likelier to play in the knockout stages. He might be unemployed but he could be busy.

Related
The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation

Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup

The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
The Independent

Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave

For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
The Independent

Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar

A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

