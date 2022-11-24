Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth is top fundraiser in state for heart health
The Southern Delaware Heart Walk was one for the record books with premier sponsor Bayhealth far exceeding its fundraising goal, becoming the American Heart Association of Delaware’s top health system fundraiser in Delaware with more than $51,000 donated. This comes just a week before Bayhealth, AHA, Food Bank of...
Cape Gazette
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
proclaimerscv.com
$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?
Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
Cape Gazette
Mortgage Market of Delaware welcomes new team member
Chris Moore, founder and president of the Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of Evelyn Borja Cavazzini to his team. Cavazzini is a licensed mortgage originator who has access to numerous wholesale lenders and loan products. The Mortgage Market of Delaware LLC is a mortgage...
Delaware Tax Rebates: You Have Remaining 7 Days To Apply for Stimulus Check
Residents have one week to submit their applications for the most recent round of $300 Delaware tax rebates. The state has so far distributed more than 782,000 direct payments totaling $300 for each adult resident of Delaware. But according to state officials, many more residents are eligible for the payouts.
Cape Gazette
DMV adds veteran indicator for driver license or ID card
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced that veterans of the United States armed forces and National Guard can add a new veteran indicator to their driver license or identification card. Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 408 into law Oct. 21, eliminating the need for veterans to carry...
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 27, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Delaware GOP leaders: Party needs change to win A move to center? House GOP elects new leadership Proposed Cape Henlopen eatery spawns protests, public forum Culture Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton Bowers Beach unites to offer watermen’s Thanksgiving dinner Food & ... Read More
Cape Gazette
First State Compassion donates 160 Thanksgiving turkeys
First State Compassion donated 160 Thanksgiving turkeys to employees, patients and local charities this holiday season. “Thanksgiving is as much about giving back as it is about gathering together with loved ones. This donation is one way we like to recognize the employees, patients and community that have shown us such support. We are thankful for all of them,” said Mark Lally, First State Compassion CEO.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WGMD Radio
DE 2023 Annual Passes & Surf Fishing Permits Go on Sale Tuesday, Nov 29
A reminder – 2023 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits will go on sale beginning at 8am on Tuesday. They can be purchased at any state park office Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm – and on Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 3pm. They can also be purchased online at www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees – it will take 3 weeks to a month for delivery. Passes will NOT be sold at DNREC’s Dover campus.
delawarepublic.org
ChristianaCare recommends cancer screenings for heavy smokers
ChristianaCare recommends qualified smokers and former smokers get screened for cancer using a low-dose CT scan. Lung cancer is the cause of 33% of cancer deaths in Delaware, and early detection is critical in helping to reduce that number. Individuals with early stage lung cancer often show no symptoms, forcing...
WBOC
Delaware Natural Resources Police to Collect Toys as Holiday Gifts for Children
DOVER, Del. - To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police operating within the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control once again are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities. The Toys...
delawarepublic.org
DHSS requests additional 2024 funding to prepare for end of federal public health emergency
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services outlined its preliminary 2024 budget request earlier this month, with preparations for the end of the federal public health emergency shaping many proposed budget items. That transition away from the COVID-19-era emergency could have serious ramifications for Delawareans relying on public assistance...
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
One-time payment of up to $600 coming from the state of Delaware
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Many people will be receiving a tax rebate. Here are the details.
Seven New $600 to $1,200 Payment Programs: California Signs Multiple Deals To Hand Out Money To Residents
California officials are feeling generous. The state and fellow agencies agreed to fund not one. But seven more universal basic income programs. These new pilots will differ from previous offers, for example, the one below.
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Assawoman Wildlife Area
If you’re looking for serenity amid a hectic vacation in Delaware, Assawoman Wildlife Area, DE is a hidden gem in the southern part of the state. You can enjoy a quiet walk and observe numerous species of birds. Perhaps you’ll catch a sighting of the protected Delmarva fox squirrel.
Comments / 0