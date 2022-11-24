Read full article on original website
San Diego, November 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in San Diego. The Valley Center High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on November 26, 2022, 18:00:00.
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
CIF-San Diego Section Championship: Jerry McClure lifts Mater Dei Catholic to Division 1 title
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Very little went as planned for Mater Dei Catholic on Friday night but when the time came, the Crusaders made a play to win the game. The Crusaders drove 83 yards in the final 90 seconds of the game, capped off by a spectacular touchdown by senior receiver Jerry McClure to ...
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
Photos: Jerry McClure's touchdown catch leads Mater Dei Catholic to 34-29 victory in San Diego Section D1 title game
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Jerry McClure's leaping touchdown grab with 3.5 seconds remaining pushed Mater Dei Catholic past Mission Hills 34-29 in the San Diego Section Division 1 championship game. The Crusaders trailed by nine points early in the fourth quarter before mounting their comeback. ...
Air Force comes away from San Diego State with streak-busting victory, new rushing record
SAN DIEGO – Air Force answered its two questions in vastly different ways on Saturday night. The two items in question: Could Brad Roberts break the single-season rushing record and could the team snap a nine-game losing streak to San Diego State?. The Roberts issue was settled on the...
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Every guest entering...
Eagles soar to CIF Division II final
The Granite Hills High School football team has never won a San Diego Section championship. But that could change this weekend after the top-seeded Eagles defeated the fifth-seeded Mira Mesa Marauders, 45-8, last Friday in the Division II semifinals. With the win, Granite Hills (10-2) advances to Saturday’s championship game...
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
The New Neighbor Next Door
The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
The Episcopal Installation for Bishop William A. Benson
Last week, the Rev. Dr. William A Benson, Pastor of the Total Deliverance Worship Center here in San Diego, was installed as the Diocesan Bishop of the 67th District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Inc., Southern California District Council. The event brought an array of Church Bishops to San Diego.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
CBP and Princess Cruise Line Introduce Facial Biometrics at Port of San Diego
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with Princess Cruises, has expanded the use of facial biometrics into the debarkation process at the Port of San Diego, becoming the latest seaport to modernize efforts to revolutionize cruise travel. “As cruise travel resumes around our nation’s ports, it is increasingly...
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
‘Christmas on Knob Hill’ lights up North County neighborhood for 34th year
Bill Gilfillen, a retired Navy officer, has also been dubbed the "Griswald" of his neighborhood.
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
