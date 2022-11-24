ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTrojans

Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard

Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game.  Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
BELLFLOWER, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!

The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan Beach Student-Athletes Signing Day

Seventeen Mira Costa athletes signed letters of intent earlier this month to play at universities next year. The student-athletes ,and their families celebrated the occasion at the MCHS athletic complex on November 9. The students (all seniors) are: Brooke Balue – University of Washington, Beach Volleyball; Ameena Campbell – CSU Fullerton, Indoor Volleyball; Jaylen Clark – Texas Christian University, Indoor Volleyball; James Coyne – Niagara University, Swimming; Dillon DeSpain – Long Beach State, Baseball; Lauren Donnelley – University of Southern California, Rowing; Carly Greskovics – University of Michigan, Indoor Volleyball; Shae Harvey – Stanford University, Soccer; Jacqueline “JJ” Hoover – Loyola Marymount University, Soccer; Erin Inskeep – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Dustin “DJ” Mullenhoff – Elmhurst University, Lacrosse; Grace Pfaff – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Emily Protiva – University of North Carolina, Charlotte, Soccer; Tanon Rosenthal – University of Arizona, Beach Volleyball; Ben Tunila – Villanova University, Swimming; Drew Wright – Northwestern University, Indoor Volleyball.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
citypridemagazine.com

Compton Fraternity Leader Takes on National Leadership

Men from all walks of life are mandated to lead, educate and protect their communities. Ricky Lawrence Lewis is one of those men that has provided a model of how that is done. Close to 30 years ago, Ricky Lewis started the Omega Educational Foundation with his fraternity chapter in Compton, the Mighty Tau Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Today, Mr. Lewis leads that fraternity nationally.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy