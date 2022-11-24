Read full article on original website
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, picks by college football computers
One of college football's traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday. Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over ...
Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
AP Top 25 poll: USC jumps to No. 4 in latest college football rankings (Nov. 27)
One day after soundly beating Notre Dame 38-27, the USC Trojans rose to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. With Ohio State losing to Michigan, the Trojans were able to move up one spot - which is what will likely happen when the next College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday.
Pac-12 Football Notes: Will Utah Ruin USC's CFP Bid?
Eight Pac-12 questions to address this week with just one game left:. Is there any way that USC would NOT make the College Football Playoff if it beats Utah in Friday's 5 p.m. Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas?. Simply put, Ohio State is the only possible fly in USC’s...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA
Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
Student athlete Caroline Valle, 20, started playing golf competitively at age 6 and was the first in her family to attend college. Like many others, she chose Whittier College because it was close to home and had a reputation for academic and athletic success. As early as last summer, the private liberal arts college boasted 21 NCAA sports teams.
Muir Wins CIF Football Championship!
The John Muir HS Mustangs won the CIF Southern Division 10 Championship Saturday night, Nov. 26, shutting out the Salesian Mustangs 21-0. The John Muir Mustangs scored a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage on a long run. Later they scored on a long touchdown pass to lead 14-0 at the half. They scored again on a short touchdown run in the third quarter. All three points after touchdown kicks were successful.
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Saturday, Nov. 26
It’s another big night of high school football as three Orange County teams go for CIF championships on Saturday, Nov. 26. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game...
Whittier Christian captures fifth CIF football championship with victory over Lynwood
Whittier Christian players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF title Friday night. (Photo courtesy Whittier Christian Athletics). Whittier Christian High School’s football team brought home the fifth CIF title in school history, defeating Lynwood 20-7 Friday night in the Division 14 title game at Whittier College. The Heralds....
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Watch: St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro discusses Rose Bowl championship win over Mater Dei
Negro has won four CIF titles at St. John Bosco
Los Angeles, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Birmingham Community Charter High School football team will have a game with James A Garfield High School on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00. 2022 CIF LA City Section Open Div. Football Championship.
Manhattan Beach Student-Athletes Signing Day
Seventeen Mira Costa athletes signed letters of intent earlier this month to play at universities next year. The student-athletes ,and their families celebrated the occasion at the MCHS athletic complex on November 9. The students (all seniors) are: Brooke Balue – University of Washington, Beach Volleyball; Ameena Campbell – CSU Fullerton, Indoor Volleyball; Jaylen Clark – Texas Christian University, Indoor Volleyball; James Coyne – Niagara University, Swimming; Dillon DeSpain – Long Beach State, Baseball; Lauren Donnelley – University of Southern California, Rowing; Carly Greskovics – University of Michigan, Indoor Volleyball; Shae Harvey – Stanford University, Soccer; Jacqueline “JJ” Hoover – Loyola Marymount University, Soccer; Erin Inskeep – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Dustin “DJ” Mullenhoff – Elmhurst University, Lacrosse; Grace Pfaff – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beach Volleyball; Emily Protiva – University of North Carolina, Charlotte, Soccer; Tanon Rosenthal – University of Arizona, Beach Volleyball; Ben Tunila – Villanova University, Swimming; Drew Wright – Northwestern University, Indoor Volleyball.
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
VIDEO: Fight at SoFi Stadium results in man being thrown off railing
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Inglewood after a video surfaced showing a brawl between two people outside SoFi Stadium that resulted in one of the men being thrown off a railing. The incident happened Nov. 20 after the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. The...
Compton Fraternity Leader Takes on National Leadership
Men from all walks of life are mandated to lead, educate and protect their communities. Ricky Lawrence Lewis is one of those men that has provided a model of how that is done. Close to 30 years ago, Ricky Lewis started the Omega Educational Foundation with his fraternity chapter in Compton, the Mighty Tau Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Today, Mr. Lewis leads that fraternity nationally.
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
