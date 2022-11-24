Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado closes its doors after over a year of business
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — After opening its doors in September 2021, Mulekick @ MAD has closed its doors for the last time on November 23, 2022. The restaurant that featured craft beer, original pizzas, and live music, had its last dinner service on Wednesday evening. MuleKick started in...
Bond set at $30k for suspect in Arkansas roadside shooting
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon. Chief investigator for the Union County Sherriff’s Office, Captain Jeff Stinson, said that the shooting victim, […]
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
El Dorado Police Department investigate vehicle thefts and ATM robberies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A series of ATM and vehicle thefts reported in several southern states and the central United States is being investigated by the El Dorado Police Department in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies. Local, state, and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts were committed by an out-of-state criminal […]
hopeprescott.com
Zebras aid ‘Cats in ending Prescott’s season
RISON – Prescott’s season came to an ignominious end Friday night as the Wolves fell, 34-29, to the Rison Wildcats. The game was back and forth until the end of the first half when the officials made their presence known, and not in a good way – at least for the Wolves. The zebras began calling in favor of the home team, making it nearly impossible for Prescott to maintain any kind of momentum. The prejudice was obvious. As the game neared the half, Prescott was moving with the ball on the Wildcat seven. Carston Poole hit D’Wayne White for six with 14 seconds left, only to have the touchdown waved off as the officials allowed Rison to call a time out after the ball had been snapped, and this was after an official held the ball roughly 12 seconds before spotting it at the two before hitting Prescott with an illegal motion call. The end result was Poole getting picked off and the ball returned to the 24.
