RISON – Prescott’s season came to an ignominious end Friday night as the Wolves fell, 34-29, to the Rison Wildcats. The game was back and forth until the end of the first half when the officials made their presence known, and not in a good way – at least for the Wolves. The zebras began calling in favor of the home team, making it nearly impossible for Prescott to maintain any kind of momentum. The prejudice was obvious. As the game neared the half, Prescott was moving with the ball on the Wildcat seven. Carston Poole hit D’Wayne White for six with 14 seconds left, only to have the touchdown waved off as the officials allowed Rison to call a time out after the ball had been snapped, and this was after an official held the ball roughly 12 seconds before spotting it at the two before hitting Prescott with an illegal motion call. The end result was Poole getting picked off and the ball returned to the 24.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO