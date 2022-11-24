Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
BBC
Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field
A "treasure trove" of finds has been unearthed at the site of a Roman villa discovered beneath a farmer's field. Archaeologists said they were "gobsmacked" to find more lavish buildings and another mosaic when they returned to the area in Rutland. Experts first found the artwork, which depicts scenes from...
BBC
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
BBC
Bereaved Worcester couple help other parents pay for child graves
A Worcester couple who lost their three-year-old daughter have set up a group to help other bereaved parents afford headstones for their children's graves. Stevie Graham was suddenly taken ill with a stomach bug in June 2021 and hours later died from a herniated bowel. Her mother, Naomi, said designing...
BBC
Jayden Booroff death: 'Mistakes' over absconding patient's care
Inadequate levels of communication, care and record keeping contributed to the death of a 23-year-old man who absconded from a mental health unit, an inquest jury concluded. Jayden Booroff fled The Linden Centre, in Chelmsford, on 23 October 2020. A jury gave a narrative conclusion which followed a two-week inquest...
BBC
New appeal for missing Sacriston miner Edward Donnelly 20 years on
Police have renewed a 20-year-old appeal for information about a miner they believe to have been murdered. Edward Donnelly, 53, went missing from his home in Sacriston near Durham in March 2002. Durham Police said they believed people in the community had vital information which could help his family "finally...
BBC
Cost of living: Park home residents 'falling between the cracks'
South West park home residents feel they are "falling between the cracks" amid delays to energy bill rebates via the Energy Bill Support Scheme. Some park home owners said there were delays because they did not deal directly with energy companies. The government had said households would begin receiving Energy...
Comments / 0