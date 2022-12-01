ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score lululemon’s Cyber Specials on Athletic Apparel and Accessories

It’s giving thanks . Celebrate Black Friday at lululemon! One of the top retailers in the activewear space, lululemon has changed the game with flattering fashion and sweat-wicking styles. We basically have the brand to thank for putting workout leggings and belt bags on the map. Iconic everyday essentials! And starting today, you can score brand-new Black Friday specials at lululemon.

When life gives you lemons, go on a shopping spree at lululemon! Whether you’re searching for a gift for a loved one or just treating yourself, there’s something for everyone at lululemon. The site and store have great finds in all categories, from women’s and men’s to accessories. And if you want to enjoy in-store exchanges on sale items as well as additional benefits, consider joining lululemon’s Membership for free.

We picked out seven standouts from lululemon’s Black Friday selection. Shop these sporty-chic staples before they sell out! Happy Thanksgiving!

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBjoh_0jMe3UKc00
lululemon

Crafted with abrasion-resistant fabric, these sweat-wicking training tights won’t suffer from equipment snags. The high-rise fit snatches your shape, while the pockets let you go hands-free on a run. Available in 20 different colors and patterns, these stretchy leggings are ideal for high or low intensity activities.

See it!

Get the Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25" for just $69 (originally $128) at lululemon!

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJIbT_0jMe3UKc00
lululemon

Arguably the most popular pair of pants sold at lululemon, these Align high-waisted leggings feel as light as a cloud. The buttery-soft fabric is sweat-wicking, stretchy and breathable for all-day comfort. No wonder shoppers love wearing these leggings as loungewear and activewear!

See it!

Get the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" for prices starting at $29 (originally 128) at lululemon!

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzX3J_0jMe3UKc00
lululemon

Off to the races in this lululemon racerback tank! Get the breathability you crave with mesh material, minus the chafing you loathe with seamless construction. The slim-fit silhouette won’t ride up so you can rock this top when running and training.

See it!

Get the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length for prices starting at $19 (originally $58) at lululemon!

lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLLDz_0jMe3UKc00
lululemon

Perfect for yoga or travel, these buttery-soft Align joggers make movement a breeze. Having borrowed my sister’s pair before, I can attest that these pants feel like a second skin. They’re ultra-lightweight with a roomier fit than the leggings.

See it!

Get the lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length for prices starting at just $69 (originally $118) at lululemon!

Define Jacket Luon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yNBJ_0jMe3UKc00
lululemon

Even though this slim-fit jacket is cottony-soft, it’s still sweat-wicking and supportive for athletic activity. Whether you’re running errands or running a marathon, this fan-favorite layering piece has got you covered ­— literally. Special features include thumbholes, front pockets and back vents for airflow.

See it!

Get the Define Jacket Luon for prices starting at $49 (originally $118) at lululemon!

lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXZjd_0jMe3UKc00
lululemon

Smooth as butter! Take this virtually weightless tank top from a workout to out on the town. Designed for yoga and other low-impact activities, this cropped V-neck offers light support with a built-in shelf bra. The stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric contours to your body for a flattering fit.

See it!

Get the lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top for just $29 (originally $68) at lululemon!

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Online Only

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VS596_0jMe3UKc00
lululemon

Add some flair to your activewear collection with these high-raise flared yoga pants! Buttery-soft and breathable, these comfy pants feature a high-rise silhouette and a waistband pocket in the back. Excellent for low-impact workouts or everyday errands!

See it!

Get the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Online Only for prices starting at $69 (originally $118) at lululemon!

Shop all Black Friday specials at lululemon here !

