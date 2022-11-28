ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Postgame: Hoosiers Smother Heels in Bloomington

Dewey Burke joins host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 77-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Pete Nance led the Heels with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Armando Bacot added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Heels struggled to find any rhythm on offense throughout the game as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
UNC-Indiana: Hubert Davis Postgame

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18 North Carolina suffered its third consecutive loss in a 77-65 setback at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. The Tar Heels got off to a slow start and trailed by double figures in both halves. Pete Nance (15 points, 12 rebounds)...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Duke holds off Ohio State for the first Top 25 win of Jon Scheyer's coaching career

Coming off a loss to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game, Duke was favored by 5.5 points against their opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge - No. 25 Ohio State. The Blue Devils were outscored by the Boilermakers eleven points in the first half of that game, a deficit they could not overcome after shooting just 10.5% from three-point range and 36.2% overall from the floor. Despite the difficulties generating offense in Portland, head coach Jon Scheyer opted to maintain a consistent starting five in Wednesday night's game, sticking with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Dereck Lively.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

