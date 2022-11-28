Coming off a loss to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game, Duke was favored by 5.5 points against their opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge - No. 25 Ohio State. The Blue Devils were outscored by the Boilermakers eleven points in the first half of that game, a deficit they could not overcome after shooting just 10.5% from three-point range and 36.2% overall from the floor. Despite the difficulties generating offense in Portland, head coach Jon Scheyer opted to maintain a consistent starting five in Wednesday night's game, sticking with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Dereck Lively.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO