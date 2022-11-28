Read full article on original website
The Postgame: Hoosiers Smother Heels in Bloomington
Dewey Burke joins host Tommy Ashley to break down North Carolina's 77-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Pete Nance led the Heels with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Armando Bacot added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Heels struggled to find any rhythm on offense throughout the game as...
UNC-Indiana: Hubert Davis Postgame
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18 North Carolina suffered its third consecutive loss in a 77-65 setback at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall. The Tar Heels got off to a slow start and trailed by double figures in both halves. Pete Nance (15 points, 12 rebounds)...
No. 17 Duke uses size advantage to hold off No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
DURHAM, N.C. – Coming off an embarrassing loss to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday, Duke returned home and was determined to defend its home court inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. And the 17th-ranked Blue Devils did just that as they held off upset-minded Ohio State and took...
Duke holds off Ohio State for the first Top 25 win of Jon Scheyer's coaching career
Coming off a loss to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game, Duke was favored by 5.5 points against their opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge - No. 25 Ohio State. The Blue Devils were outscored by the Boilermakers eleven points in the first half of that game, a deficit they could not overcome after shooting just 10.5% from three-point range and 36.2% overall from the floor. Despite the difficulties generating offense in Portland, head coach Jon Scheyer opted to maintain a consistent starting five in Wednesday night's game, sticking with Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Dereck Lively.
Instant Analysis: UNC Can’t Measure Up at Indiana in Third Straight Loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was loud, rowdy, demanding and altogether a difficult task for North Carolina on Wednesday night. And the 18th-ranked Tar Heels weren’t able to measure up in a 77-65 loss to No. 10 Indiana in a marquee ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup at Assembly Hall. UNC...
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
Recap: No. 10 Indiana fends off No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) protected home court Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as the Hoosiers used an early second-half surge to pull away from No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hoosiers' undefeated record remained intact, while the Tar Heels lost their third-straight game.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis & Jalen Hood-Schifino react to IU's win over North Carolina
Watch and listen to what Hoosier players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino had to say following IU's win over North Carolina.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's full press conference following Indiana's win over North Carolina
Watch and listen to what head coach Mike Woodson had to say following Indiana's 77-65 win over North Carolina.
