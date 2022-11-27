Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods and More Headphones to Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's Black Friday — and one item we always keep our eye on? Apple AirPods, of course. They're an excellent idea for holiday gifts, but they tend to be quite pricey. That said, this time of year is all about the discounts!

Luckily for Us , Amazon has them all up for grabs during their sale event. Check out the different AirPods styles you can score right now below!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This AirPods deal is our absolute favorite from the sale! Nothing beats the Pro version of these wireless earbuds, and the latest model has upgraded noise cancellation capabilities plus more personalized settings so you score the same hands-free audio experience anytime — any place.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

The latest AirPods model is designed to look more like the Pros for a more comfortable and secure fit. Though thy don't have as many features as the more expensive Pro earbud, they've been upgraded with personalized spatial audio and longer listening time!

Apple AirPods Max

We never thought AirPods would look quite like this! If you prefer an over-the-ear headphone with pro-level sound quality, the Max model is worth the investment. The listening time, design and variety of settings these headphones provide is hard to beat.

Bonus Deal:

Get a refurbished pair of the Apple AirPods 2 — on sale for just $99 !

And if AirPods aren't quite your style or you're looking for an even better deal on wireless headphones, we have plenty more to shop below!

More headphone deals we're shopping during Black Friday at Amazon:

Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Amazon here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!