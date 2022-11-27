ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods and More Headphones to Shop Now

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's Black Friday — and one item we always keep our eye on? Apple AirPods, of course. They're an excellent idea for holiday gifts, but they tend to be quite pricey. That said, this time of year is all about the discounts!

21 Best Black Friday Designer Deals From Saks Fifth Avenue — Up to 75% Off!

Read article

Luckily for Us , Amazon has them all up for grabs during their sale event. Check out the different AirPods styles you can score right now below!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQUbn_0jMdyuaj00
Amazon

This AirPods deal is our absolute favorite from the sale! Nothing beats the Pro version of these wireless earbuds, and the latest model has upgraded noise cancellation capabilities plus more personalized settings so you score the same hands-free audio experience anytime — any place.

Was $249 On Sale: $200 You Save 20% See it!

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3ubg_0jMdyuaj00
Amazon

The latest AirPods model is designed to look more like the Pros for a more comfortable and secure fit. Though thy don't have as many features as the more expensive Pro earbud, they've been upgraded with personalized spatial audio and longer listening time!

Was $169 On Sale: $159 You Save 6% See it!

Apple AirPods Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OT6Hu_0jMdyuaj00
Amazon

We never thought AirPods would look quite like this! If you prefer an over-the-ear headphone with pro-level sound quality, the Max model is worth the investment. The listening time, design and variety of settings these headphones provide is hard to beat.

Was $549 On Sale: $449 You Save 18% See it!

Bonus Deal:

And if AirPods aren't quite your style or you're looking for an even better deal on wireless headphones, we have plenty more to shop below!

More headphone deals we're shopping during Black Friday at Amazon:

Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Amazon here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just launched an unreal Black Friday sale — save up to 80%

Always wanted a Coach bag but could never justify the splurge? You're in luck: Coach Outlet's incredible Black Friday sale launched early, and it's huge — we're talking an extra 25% off sitewide. That means styles that are already marked down get an even deeper discount, so you can scoop up the brand's iconic goods for up to 80% off. Seriously — we spotted prices slashed by $350! No promo code needed — discounts will magically appear at checkout. In true Black Friday fashion, the most coveted pieces will go fast — so make sure to grab the ones you're eyeing ASAP.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
Field & Stream

The Best Black Friday Ammo Deals of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Ammo is expensive, but we’re preaching to the choir here. You can alleviate that stress on your wallet by shopping the Black Friday ammo deals. Granted, you’re not going to get the doorbuster-style, “Must Go Now!” deals you see everywhere else. Retailers know what they’re selling, so the discounts aren’t jaw-dropping.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BGR.com

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

254K+
Followers
25K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy