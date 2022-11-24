Read full article on original website
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Lower Carbon Ethanol via Praj Technology
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The world is shifting to lower carbon ethanol, driven by sustainability goals. But exactly how will we get there – what technology will we use, at what cost, when will we deploy and where? To answer these questions and more, we were joined by Shrikant Rathi, Executive Director, Praj Americas for a Digest special webinar as we looked at moving from classic style dry-grind corn ethanol processing to advanced options to reduce CI scores through process integration, energy integration and process optimization. Mr. Rathi’s slides are here below as presented live.
The Well-Earned Prize: NEXT Renewables’ Proposed SPAC Merger, in Detail
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) … NXT has received the majority of its key permits and expects to begin construction upon completion of an Environmental Impact Statement currently underway with the US Army Corp of Engineers. Commencement of RD/SAF production is projected for 2026; the Company expects to be EBITDA positive in its first full year of production.
Faridabad to Have the First Waste to Be Methanol Plants by December 2023
By Leena Dhankhar (Hindustan Times) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 8 acres of land in Faridabad’s Sihi to set up a ₹200 crore waste-to-methanol plant, where 500 tonnes of waste will be converted into 50 kilo litres of methanol daily, said officials, adding that the corporation is likely to sign an agreement this week with their door-to-door waste collection concessionaire Ecogreen so that waste is not sent to landfill and will be directly sent to the plant instead.
