BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jermaine Dupri Recalls Being Blown Away by Xscape’s Talent as He Presents Them With The ‘Lady of Soul Award’
Trailblazing 90s R&B group Xscape accepted the prestigious “Lady of Soul” Award at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The memorable moment was presented by the man who kickstarted their musical careers and ultimately helped reshape the sound and fashion of hip-hop and R&B, Grammy Award-winning musician Jermaine Dupri.
‘I’m A Light Too’: Singer Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Radio Host Who Compared Her to Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons and took the time to eloquently shut down a radio host who seemingly tried to dim her “light” to praise Queen Bey. The Destiny’s Child singer appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Wednesday to promote her new film, Fantasy Football, alongside her co-star Marsai Martin. During the deep dive, Ebro’s co-host Peter Rosenberg referenced Rowland’s recent interview with Angie Martinez, where she opened up about her former groupmate and lifelong best friend, Beyoncé.
AOL Corp
Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial
Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans can’t agree if Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex, August Alsina, actually came out as gay
Singer August Alsina raised more than a few eyebrows during the Monday night finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life in which he made a heartfelt speech that implied he was in love with another man. However, his fans aren’t sure the situation is as cut and dry as gay-or-not-gay.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
