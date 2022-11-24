ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blavity

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Jermaine Dupri Recalls Being Blown Away by Xscape’s Talent as He Presents Them With The ‘Lady of Soul Award’

Trailblazing 90s R&B group Xscape accepted the prestigious “Lady of Soul” Award at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The memorable moment was presented by the man who kickstarted their musical careers and ultimately helped reshape the sound and fashion of hip-hop and R&B, Grammy Award-winning musician Jermaine Dupri.
Black Enterprise

‘I’m A Light Too’: Singer Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Radio Host Who Compared Her to Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons and took the time to eloquently shut down a radio host who seemingly tried to dim her “light” to praise Queen Bey. The Destiny’s Child singer appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning on Wednesday to promote her new film, Fantasy Football, alongside her co-star Marsai Martin. During the deep dive, Ebro’s co-host Peter Rosenberg referenced Rowland’s recent interview with Angie Martinez, where she opened up about her former groupmate and lifelong best friend, Beyoncé.
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial

Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
VIRGINIA STATE
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
Blavity

Blavity

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Hard hitting and culturally relevant news, insights, and commentary, from voices unique voices across the Diaspora. If it’s happening in the culture, you’ll find it at Blavity : News online.

 https://blavity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy