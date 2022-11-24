Read full article on original website
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
willmarradio.com
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022
Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
Farmer gets hurt while helping puppy; community harvests his crops
A farmer who lives in Frost, Minnesota, got hurt after he swerved his car off the road to avoid a puppy. The dog was ok, but the farmer ended up unable to look after his crops.
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Rochester man, 81, remains in serious condition following crosswalk accident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last week remains in serious condition. The Rochester Police Department said the man was struck last Wednesday on 14th St. The driver, a 37-year-old Rochester man, said he looked both ways and was going about 5 miles per hour when he struck the man.
kchanews.com
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
