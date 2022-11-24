ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele County, MN

Faribault County Register

BE Council votes not to cover costs

The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
BLUE EARTH, MN
KROC News

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake

(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022

Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester

Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
ROCHESTER, MN
kchanews.com

North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
FOREST CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Rollover on Broadway Ave S

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN

