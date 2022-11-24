ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentwired.com

Men’s basketball battles back and forth with nation’s No. 2 team

Kent State’s men’s basketball team had allowed 60 points per game going into Saturday’s contest with No. 2 Houston. The Cougars averaged 79 points in their previous five games of the season. The Flashes’ defense held UH to 49 points, forcing 23 turnovers and recording 18 points...
KENT, OH
kentwired.com

Football closes out season with a win

In its last game of the season, Kent State’s football team defeated Buffalo in an overtime comeback Saturday. The Flashes finish the season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. They do not qualify for a bowl game. Buffalo falls to 5-6 on the season and 4-3 in...
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
kentwired.com

NEOImpact’s welcoming home of worship

NEOImpact, Kent State and Case Western Reserve’s branch of the national Impact movement, is a Christian organization consisting of students and volunteers. Impact participates in regular meetings, both at Kent State and local churches, as well as one-off excursions, trips and workshops. The group’s flyers are seen all across...
KENT, OH
WCBD Count on 2

Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating.  Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
CHARLESTON, SC
kentwired.com

Kent students help mobilize a record number of young voters

A record number of people under 30 voted in the 2022 midterm elections. Student leaders on Kent Campus mobilized young people by registering voters and increasing enthusiasm ahead of election day. The recent election saw the second-highest voter turnout among voters under 30 in the past three decades, only below...
KENT, OH
live5news.com

Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound. According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26. Exit 209 […]
HANAHAN, SC
counton2.com

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting

Crews tame fire on Catawba Road Friday night, 1 injured. Crews tame fire on Catawba Road Friday night, 1 injured. Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, …. Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, firing gun from inside a Ravenel home. Holocaust survivor Joe Engel passes, friend says. Holocaust...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YAHOO!

Convicted killer John Gillard dies in prison; Canton man on death row since 1985

A convicted killer from Stark County has died in prison after more than 36 years on Ohio's death row. John Grant Gillard had been incarcerated since 1985, most recently at the Chillicothe Correctional Institute. An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed Gillard's death but provided no...
CANTON, OH
WCBD Count on 2

Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy