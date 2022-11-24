Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
kentwired.com
Men’s basketball battles back and forth with nation’s No. 2 team
Kent State’s men’s basketball team had allowed 60 points per game going into Saturday’s contest with No. 2 Houston. The Cougars averaged 79 points in their previous five games of the season. The Flashes’ defense held UH to 49 points, forcing 23 turnovers and recording 18 points...
kentwired.com
Football closes out season with a win
In its last game of the season, Kent State’s football team defeated Buffalo in an overtime comeback Saturday. The Flashes finish the season 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. They do not qualify for a bowl game. Buffalo falls to 5-6 on the season and 4-3 in...
kentwired.com
Third QB’s the charm: Freshman Tommy Ulatowski ends football’s season with a win
Already onto its second-string quarterback, Kent State’s football team was down 24-10 with just 8:32 left in the final game of the season. Then freshman quarterback Tommy Ulatowski came in for his first collegiate start. Ulatowski threw a seven-yard touchdown pass and the Flashes defeated Buffalo in overtime. “He...
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from state semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs state semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Yahoo Sports
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place Wednesday in North Charleston for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take place […]
kentwired.com
NEOImpact’s welcoming home of worship
NEOImpact, Kent State and Case Western Reserve’s branch of the national Impact movement, is a Christian organization consisting of students and volunteers. Impact participates in regular meetings, both at Kent State and local churches, as well as one-off excursions, trips and workshops. The group’s flyers are seen all across...
Top places to ice skate in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates this holiday season! While the Lowcountry may not get much snow this winter, there is still a chance to enjoy the winter sport of ice skating. Check out these local ice skating rinks for an activity that’s sure to be fun for the entire family. Daniel […]
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
charlestondaily.net
Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
abcnews4.com
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
kentwired.com
Kent students help mobilize a record number of young voters
A record number of people under 30 voted in the 2022 midterm elections. Student leaders on Kent Campus mobilized young people by registering voters and increasing enthusiasm ahead of election day. The recent election saw the second-highest voter turnout among voters under 30 in the past three decades, only below...
live5news.com
Crews respond to 2nd fire in as many months at West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters said they responded to a West Ashley home Friday night for the second time in as many months. St. Andrews Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said crews responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a reported structure fire.
Flipped vehicle impacting traffic on I-26 Sunday
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a flipped vehicle on I-26 eastbound. According to SCDOT, the left two lanes of I-26 EB near Exit 209 were closed for two hours following a crash. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. one mile west of Exit 209 on I-26. Exit 209 […]
counton2.com
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Ladson shooting
Crews tame fire on Catawba Road Friday night, 1 injured. Crews tame fire on Catawba Road Friday night, 1 injured. Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, …. Man in custody after allegedly threatening deputies, firing gun from inside a Ravenel home. Holocaust survivor Joe Engel passes, friend says. Holocaust...
Police respond to N. Charleston boat landing Friday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department responded to an incident near the Ashley River Friday morning. NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said police units are present at the end of Flynn Drive near the Ashley River boat landing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Charleston County EMS, and the South Carolina Law […]
YAHOO!
Convicted killer John Gillard dies in prison; Canton man on death row since 1985
A convicted killer from Stark County has died in prison after more than 36 years on Ohio's death row. John Grant Gillard had been incarcerated since 1985, most recently at the Chillicothe Correctional Institute. An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed Gillard's death but provided no...
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
