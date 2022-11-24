ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzHmK_0jMdjiZG00

Looking for a quick bite to eat on Thanksgiving? Whether you’re traveling, burned the turkey, or just hungry for some French fries, here are a few fast food joints and restaurants that will still be open on Thanksgiving.

Hours may vary across locations, be sure to call or check online before visiting your nearest restaurant.

Benihana

Select Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

Boston Market

Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

Burger King

Some locations will be open. You can check the hours of your nearest Burger King online .

Cracker Barrel

As it has since 1969, Cracker Barrel will be open on Thanksgiving and will serve its Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m.

Denny’s

Known for being “always open,” Denny’s will be open on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving but hours may vary by store, a representative tells Nexstar. Before visiting, check your Dunkin’ location’s hours online or in the mobile app.

IHOP

Though IHOP locations are listed as being open online , you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

McDonald’s

Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living . You can check your location’s hours online .

Popeyes

Some Popeyes locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here .

Red Lobster

Select Red Lobster locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company . Open location and hours can be viewed online.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Some locations will be open for Thanksgiving. You can find your nearest location on Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s website .

Starbucks

Need a little caffeine pick-me-up? You’re in luck – most Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your location’s hours online .

Waffle House

Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man wanted for attempted murder of tourists in Venice Beach bar brawl

Police are searching for a man in the attempted murder of two international tourists during a bar brawl in Venice Beach. The suspect has been identified as Brandon Manyo Dixon, who should be considered armed and dangerous, said Los Angeles Police. The incident happened on July 30, 2022, when the suspect and his friend began […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County

The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday. The unidentified suspect was killed during a “lethal force encounter” Friday afternoon in the town of Needles in San Bernardino County. Details about how the unidentified suspect was killed were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving

Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

A.J. Cook talks ‘Criminal Minds’ reboot ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

A.J. Cook reprises her role as J.J. in the “Criminal Minds” reboot “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” “It’s the ‘Criminal Minds’ you know and love, it’s just evolved,” Cook explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. The series picks up after “COVID, quarantine, and lockdown.” She explained how her character J.J. is dealing with struggles that many have […]
KTLA

3 bodies found after house fire in Riverside

A homicide investigation is underway after three bodies were found after firefighters extinguished a blaze inside a Riverside home. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. at a two-story home on the 11200 block of Price Court. Riverside police officers responded to a call regarding a person in distress and found smoke billowing from […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County

One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia

Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Orange County commercial building engulfed in flames

Crews tackled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in Yorba Linda on Friday night. The flames were discovered in a commercial building in the 22800 block of Savi Ranch Parkway a little after 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Around 80 firefighters responded to the three-alarm structure fire, where heavy smoke […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

89K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy